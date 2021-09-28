SME complements sustainability measures with enrollment in DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program

Detroit, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) and SME, a multi-service engineering and consulting firm, today announced SME’s enrollment in DTE’s MIGreenPower program. MIGreenPower is one of the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in the United States. Through the program, SME will attribute 100% of the electricity use at its Plymouth, Shelby Township and Livonia locations to DTE’s wind and solar parks. Their clean energy commitment will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 430 tons, which is equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions from driving a passenger car nearly one million miles.*

With locations throughout the Great Lakes Region, SME offers a wide range of consulting and engineering services for development and infrastructure projects, from acquisition and design through construction, operation, maintenance and restoration. SME provides customized, sustainable solutions that deliver long-term savings and lasting value for its clients. They have a variety of technical specialists in fields including geotechnical engineering, environmental sciences, materials engineering and construction and material testing which helps them solve their clients’ toughest development and construction challenges. SME’s responsiveness and practical solutions have helped the company and its clients succeed for over 55 years.

“At SME, we say we are ‘passionate people building and revitalizing our world,’” said Mark K. Kramer, PE, SME’s President and CEO. “We have had the opportunity to work on some of the same wind and solar projects as DTE, and MIGreenPower is yet another way we can work alongside them to make a positive impact on the environment and help combat climate change.”

SME joins approximately 400 businesses and 40,000 residential customers who are using MIGreenPower to reduce their carbon footprint and accelerate the development of future wind and solar projects in Michigan. Prominent subscribers include some of SME’s own clients such as Ford Motor Company, the University of Michigan, Bedrock, and the State of Michigan. On an annual basis, MIGreenPower subscribers now support 1.8 million megawatt hours of clean energy, which has the environmental benefit equal to taking 277,400 passenger cars off the road for a year.*

“SME has been involved with the construction of several of DTE’s wind and solar projects, including some that are now part of the MIGreenPower program,” said Brian Calka, director, Renewable Solutions for DTE Energy. “Having worked in the sector, SME clearly sees the value MIGreenPower brings in terms of providing a flexible, turnkey solution that helps them achieve their own sustainability goals.”

DTE is Michigan’s largest producer of and investor in renewable energy. The company’s 50 wind and solar parks generate enough clean energy to power nearly 700,000 homes. Over the next two years, DTE will double its clean energy generation and invest an additional $2 billion in renewable energy infrastructure. As part of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality and meet its customers’ needs for more clean energy, DTE will continue to expand its renewable energy portfolio as part of its long-term generation plans.

