Browzwear and Otto International’s Featuring LTD. Open 3D Design Training Centers in Bangladesh & China

New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Browzwear, a pioneer of 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry, and featuring LIMITED, the product innovation arm of global sourcing services provider Otto International, today announced the opening of 3D product development sharing and training centers in Dongguan, China and Dhaka, Bangladesh. The facilities, called Digi-hubs, will provide invaluable upskilling and peer-to-peer sharing to the garment industry in both manufacturing-heavy regions.

The Digi-hubs enable employees of manufacturers and suppliers as well as individual designers, pattern-makers, technical designers and others to become proficient in the latest 3D technology and its application to product design and development.

Throughout the program, attendees will gain hands-on experience working with Browzwear’s VStitcher, a leading 3D platform used throughout the industry. In addition to building 3D prototyping skills, the hubs will also feature fabric digitization that includes Browzwear’s Fabric Analyzer and Vizoo’s scanning system, which translate the physical properties and textures of textiles, respectively, enabling true-to-life 3D simulation and rendering.

The objective of the hubs is to accelerate large-scale digital transformation in the industry, which will, in turn, create efficiencies, reduce waste and increase sustainability.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought to light many of the inequities in the global apparel supply chain while showcasing the importance of digital transformation for the entire industry,” said Sharon Lim, Co-Founder & CEO of Browzwear. “We are incredibly proud to be part of the solution that empowers both businesses and professionals, particularly in regions where the inequities have had an outsized impact.”

“As technology continues to disrupt the apparel industry, it’s imperative we build a system with equal opportunity for all to succeed,” said Katharina Bobrowski, General Manager of featuring LIMITED. ”With the launch of these Digi-hubs, we are arming some of the world's largest centers for garment manufacturing with tools and training so they, too, can leverage 3D innovation to achieve their business goals and keep up with the market’s evolving demands.”

For those who are interested in visiting one of the Digi-Hubs and are looking to propel their 3D apparel journey, registrations are now open: https://www.featuring.ltd/the-hub/

About Browzwear

Founded in 1999, Browzwear is a pioneer of 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry, driving seamless processes from concept to commerce. For designers, Browzwear accelerates collection development, opening limitless opportunities to create iterations of styles. For technical designers and patternmakers, Browzwear rapidly fits graded garments to any body model with accurate, true-motion material replication. For manufacturers, Browzwear’s Tech Pack delivers everything needed to produce physical garments perfectly the first time, and at every step from design to production. Worldwide, more than 650 organizations such as Columbia Sportswear, PVH Group and VF Corporation leverage Browzwear’s open platform to streamline processes, collaborate and pursue data-driven production strategies so they can sell more while manufacturing less, which increases both ecological and economic sustainability. For more information, visit www.browzwear.com.

About featuring LIMITED

As the virtual development competence center of Otto International (OI), featuring LIMITED provides fully customized 3D digital product development services. OI, a member of the Otto Group, offers solutions at every step of the sourcing process and has incorporated a wide array of third-party and in-house digital programs into its everyday operations, from virtual design to quality inspections to shipping.

