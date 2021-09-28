Verizon and Yealink Introduce the Nation’s First 4G/LTE Cellular Desk Phone

What you need to know:



The One Talk T67LTE 4G Desk Phone is the first advanced desk phone with embedded 4G LTE cellular technology available in the US.

Rethinking the new hybrid office, the T67LTE removes the need to rewire and reconfigure floor plans for phone services as employees return to the office.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business and Yealink announced today the One Talk T67LTE wireless desk phone, the first advanced desk phone with embedded 4G/LTE cellular technology available in the United States. Available only with Verizon's One Talk service, the premier T67LTE was designed to support the hybrid worker, providing next generation workplace mobility, wireless freedom and peace of mind.

“At Verizon, streamlining communication for organizations of all sizes is at the heart of everything we do,” said Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business. “With today’s announcement of the One Talk T67LTE, we’re putting power into the hands of small businesses and remote office employees, and providing them with access to America's most reliable network, wherever they need it most.”

Unlike today’s existing VoIP phones that utilize a customer's internet connection (ISP), with the One Talk T67LTE, users will be able to enjoy a wireless and reliable experience, similar to a smartphone, in a feature-rich desk phone with a large 7-inch color touch screen. Leveraging Verizon’s 4G Data network, the T67LTE frees up internet bandwidth which may help improve performance of other devices and apps on the customer’s network.

Streamlined Mobility and Simplicity

Based on the Android mobile phone operating system, the T67LTE is an advanced wireless cellular business desk phone with intuitive functions, easy setup and a user experience similar to an Android smartphone. The built-in eSIM card for connecting to the Verizon 4G/VoLTE Network makes the Verizon T67LTE easy to set up, while ensuring superior HD audio quality for users. The added ability to seamlessly integrate the T67LTE with the One Talk mobile-first business product suite from Verizon makes this device the perfect addition to the new hybrid work model businesses are adapting to.

Furthermore, with no complex ethernet wiring, firewall configuration or network testing needed, the One Talk T67LTE can be easily moved to any location with a Verizon network signal—at the office, a customer’s location, home, hotel, and more—allowing IT to rethink the office setup and support today’s hybrid workforce. For optimal workplace flexibility, One Talk pairs with BlueJeans Meetings for audio, video and web conferencing.

Business Reliability and Continuity

Converging the best of VoIP and VoLTE technologies as the nation’s first 4G/LTE cellular wireless desk phone, the innovative One Talk T67LTE desk phone also doesn’t require phone lines or a broadband connection to provide HD voice service to customers. With voice communications prioritized on the Verizon network, the HD audio provides the same advanced technologies as smartphones to ensure all calls to customers will be experienced in HD.

If a business network or internet goes down, calls keep coming through over the reliable Verizon cellular network to help support business continuity. Ethernet connection and Wi-Fi capability are also included with the T67LTE desk phone, if an Internet connection is preferred or a cellular signal is not available.

“The innovative One Talk T67LTE desk phone converges the best of VoIP and VoLTE technologies,” said Lianchang Zhang, CEO, Yealink. “By combining Verizon’s best-in-class network with Yealink’s VOIP device expertise, we’re delivering customers a game-changing desk phone solution that will free up resources and help them navigate this ever-evolving global business landscape.”

As the only US 4G/LTE cellular wireless desk phone, the T67LTE unleashes seamless communication for productivity in today’s hybrid work environment. Learn more at Verizon.com and Yealink.com .

Resources:

The OneTalk T67LTE will be generally available later this year (Q’4 2021) for businesses of all sizes. For more information on the 4G/LTE Cellular Desk Phone, please sign up for info and updates at OneTalk.com .

. For 4G LTE service availability, visit the Verizon network coverage map: https://www.verizon.com/coverage-map/

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.