DNV's 2021 Healthcare Symposium Will Explore The Lessons Of The Last 18 Months

Milford, OH, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hundreds of hospital executives and professionals will attend DNV's 2021 Healthcare Symposium as it returns with an in-person option.

The Symposium will be held at the Silver Legacy Resort in Reno, NV, Nov. 1-4. Symposium attendees also have the choice of attending all events virtually.

Hospital executives and staff will provide more than 50 presentations discussing how their institutions have made significant strides in quality of care, patient outcomes and operations. Virtually all of these healthcare institutions are accredited by DNV to participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. The DNV accreditation model is based on the ISO 9001 quality management system.

Among the presentations that will touch on quality of care and operations:

Douglas Slakey, M.D., chief of surgery at Advocate Christ Medical Center in the Chicago area, will discuss how ISO 9001 may be applied to improve surgical quality and outcomes

Stephanie Meeks, manager at Ridgecrest Regional Medical Center in California will discuss how the hospital responded and recovered from two major earthquakes that struck the city in 2019

Stacey Carroll, a director with the Southern New Hampshire hospital system, will discuss how the organization responded to a rising threat of workplace violence

Executives at the Houston Methodist hospital system will discuss how it responded to a loss of water for nearly three days as the result of a severe winter storm

How hospitals responded to the COVID-19 pandemic will also be explored in depth at the Symposium. Among the COVID-19 related speeches and panels:

Executives at Piedmont Healthcare will discuss a new three-step cleaning process that better protected staff and ensured a quicker turnover of patient beds

Staff at Concord Hospital in New Hampshire will discuss using ISO 9001 to create a command center, an alternative care site and neighborhood emergency help centers

An executive with the McLeod Health system in South Carolina will discuss how it quickly onboarded more than 100 physicians to provide telehealth services

“The years 2020 and 2021 will likely go down as among the most challenging ever for hospitals. While the past 18 months have been brutal for hospital employees and managers, it has also led to innumerable learning experiences,” said Patrick Horine, president of DNV Healthcare USA Inc. “The knowledge accumulated by the nation’s acute care facilities during this time will no doubt advance patient care in the future. The Symposium is a perfect vehicle for sharing and utilizing this knowledge.”

Additional information about the Symposium is available here.

“We want to identify innovative practices and approaches to address aspects that improve quality, efficiency and enhance patient care,” says David Tellez, DNV’s leader of supply chain and product assurance in the Americas. “Our success is attributable to the unique approach we take with our hospital customers to use the quality management system to their advantage.”

