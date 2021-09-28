Splash Beverage Group Launches New Copa di Vino 4-Pack Through Distributors Nationwide

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced the launch of the all-new Copa di Vino 4-pack in celebration of Copa’s 10th anniversary of providing premium wines by the glass, a customer favorite nationwide.

Copa’s 4-pack offers a new spin on customers’ favorite premium wine by the glass that provides a fresh and clean look. Copa’s new 4-pack presents enhanced merchandising at retail, delivering unity and a more prominent billboard on the shelf. The new packaging features a custom cutout in the classic Copa cup design that reveals the proprietary single cup inside.

With Copa’s new rollout, Splash Beverage Group has commenced shipping the new 4-packs to distributors nationwide. The product will retail for approximately $11.99, with occasional promotional pricing as low as $9.99. The Copa 4-pack will facilitate more penetration within the grocery and mass-market channels for the Copa di Vino brand franchise.

“Following the years of Copa di Vino’s success, we wanted to introduce a product to market that would allow our customers to bring more Copa home. We can’t wait for the consumers to enjoy their favorite Copa Di Vino premium wine by the glass in a larger quantity. As we begin shipping to distributors nationwide, we look forward to monitoring the successful rollout of Copa’s new 4-pack, “commented Bill Meissner, President and Chief Marketing Officer of Splash.

Available in seven varietals:

Pinot Grigio: With vibrant, ripe pear aromas and Crisp apple flavors, this wine hits the palate with a full frontal blast of fruit and finishes crisp and easy (http://onlinestore.copadivino.com/pinot-grigio-p7.aspx)

Cabernet Sauvignon: Rich, red cherry aromas dominate with slight eucalyptus notes that compliment the fruit. Deep dark fruit flavors linger with a full body and a smooth finish (http://onlinestore.copadivino.com/cabernet-sauvignon-p4.aspx)

Chardonnay: Offers a wonderful apple fruit up front, followed by nicely balanced hints of toast and butter flavors through the finish (http://onlinestore.copadivino.com/chardonnay-p5.aspx)

Moscato: Sweet floral aromas of orange blossom are accented by notes of ripe citrus. This wine is delightfully vibrant and exudes flavors of sun-kissed fruits which linger long into the finish (http://onlinestore.copadivino.com/moscato-p21.aspx)

Merlot: A deep, red color with aromas of fresh plum jam, cherries and floral notes. Engaging, rich flavors of dark plum and berries with hints of toast make this an enjoyable sipping wine (http://onlinestore.copadivino.com/merlot-p6.aspx)

White Zinfandel: Enjoy this perennial favorite! Soft, fuchsia pink color delights the eyes, while the sweet, refreshing strawberry and berry flavors dance happily on the palate (http://onlinestore.copadivino.com/white-zinfandel-p9.aspx)

Riesling: This lovely varietal puts forth bright citrus aromatics followed by smooth apple and pineapple notes. Good Acidity with the perfect amount of sweetness to satisfy any palate (http://onlinestore.copadivino.com/riesling-p8.aspx)

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev



About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk.

SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

Contact Information:

Splash Beverage Group

Info@SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

954-745-5815

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Attachments