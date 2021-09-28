AGTC Clinical Trial Investigators to Present Data from Ongoing XLRP and Achromatopsia Phase 1/2 Trials at the Fourteenth International Symposium on Retinal Degeneration

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases, today announced a presentation of the Company’s ongoing clinical trials in achromatopsia (ACHM) and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) at the Fourteenth International Symposium on Retinal Degeneration (RD2021).

Rachel Huckfeldt, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School will present Twelve-month Findings from Two Phase 1/2 Clinical Trials of Subretinal Gene Therapy for Achromatopsia in adults and low-dose pediatrics on September 29, 2021, at 9:35 AM ET.

Paul Yang, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at the Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, will present Twelve-Month Analysis of Macular Structure using Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) from a Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Subretinal Gene Therapy Drug AGTC-501 for X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, on September 29, 2021, at 10:35 AM ET.

“We look forward to our investigators having the opportunity to share analysis of these results with members of the eye health community,” said Sue Washer, President and CEO of AGTC. “We believe the data provide important validation for the broad application of our AAV technology platform, including the best-in-class potential for our XLRP therapy candidate and further clinical investigation of our therapy to treat ACHM.”

“ACHM is an inherited condition caused by mutations in one of several genes, including the CNGB3 or CNGA3 genes, resulting in nonfunctioning “cone” photoreceptors responsible for color vision, and is associated with poor visual acuity, extreme light sensitivity leading to daytime blindness, and partial or complete loss of color discrimination,” said Dr. Huckfeldt. “These results are very encouraging, and I look forward to sharing them with my fellow retinal specialists.”

“Patients with XLRP experience damage to photoreceptors in the retina (both rods and cones) leading to declining vision in dim light conditions and progressive peripheral vision loss that can eventually result in legal blindness,” said Dr. Yang. “The sustained durability of improved visual function over 12 months is compelling evidence of biological activity for this XLRP gene therapy.”

AGTC plans to advance its ACHM program to the next stage of clinical development and is moving forward on an End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) briefing packet to submit to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, developing assays for pivotal ready testing, and planning production of clinical trial material. Along with the 12-month results in XLRP and other key XLRP data previously released by the company, AGTC is currently executing the Skyline and Vista Phase 2/3 trials that will expand safety and efficacy analyses, including microperimetry and luminance mobility maze outcomes.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHMB3 and ACHMA3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders. In recent years AGTC has entered into strategic partnerships with companies including Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, and Bionic Sight, LLC, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding.

