Worldwide Bus Rapid Transit Systems Industry to 2026 - Featuring Daimler, Tata Motors and Xiamen King Long Motor Group Among Others

The global bus rapid transit systems (BRT) market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The bus rapid transit system (BRT) refers to a sophisticated transport solution that delivers efficient, cost-effective and flexible urban mobility services. It consists of smart public transit systems, fare collection systems, terminals, automated lanes, public information systems, foot over bridges, pedestrian subways, crossing signals, railings and stations. The utilization of BRT emphasizes on the holistic development of a city by providing safe and wide corridors for motor vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. It also offers user-friendly road markings and signages that can be used by children, senior citizens, visually impaired and wheel-chair bound individuals.



Rapid urbanization across the globe, especially in developing economies, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising global population, which has resulted in the increasing demand for improved transportation facilities, is providing a thrust to the market growth. BRT systems aid in enhancing road safety by managing traffic congestion and reducing the risks of accidents, injuries and fatalities. In line with this, the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the adoption of sustainable and efficient rapid transit systems that have minimal impact on the environment are also contributing to the market growth.

BRT system vendors are developing innovative battery-powered buses that have minimal energy requirements with negligible greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. They are also manufacturing buses that can efficiently run on cleaner fuels, such as biodiesel, compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquified petroleum gas (LPG). Other factors, including significant infrastructural development, along with the utilization of advanced communication technologies across the globe, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global bus rapid transit systems (BRT) market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global bus rapid transit systems (brt) market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country-level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, bus type, system type and fuel type.



Breakup by Bus Type

Standard

Articulated

Others

Breakup by System Type

Open BRT System

Closed BRT System

Hybrid BRT System

Breakup by Fuel Type

Diesel

Natural Gas

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AB Volvo, Ashok Leyland (Hinduja Group), BYD Company Limited, Cubic Corporation, Daimler AG, MAN SE (Volkswagen AG), Marcopolo S.A., Tata Motors Limited (Tata Group), Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co. Ltd. and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global bus rapid transit systems (BRT) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global bus rapid transit systems (BRT) market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the bus type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the system type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fuel type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global bus rapid transit systems (BRT) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Bus Rapid Transit Systems (BRT) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Bus Type

6.1 Standard

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Articulated

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by System Type

7.1 Open BRT System

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Closed BRT System

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Hybrid BRT System

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Fuel Type

8.1 Diesel

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Natural Gas

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 AB Volvo

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Ashok Leyland (Hinduja Group)

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 BYD Company Limited

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Cubic Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Daimler AG

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 MAN SE (Volkswagen AG)

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Marcopolo S.A.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Tata Motors Limited (Tata Group)

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co. Ltd.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials



