Reneo Pharmaceuticals Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on McArdle Disease and other Genetic Mitochondrial Myopathies

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases, today announced that management will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on McArdle Disease and other genetic mitochondrial myopathies on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 12 pm Eastern Time.



This webinar will feature KOL Rosaline Quinlivan, M.D., from the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square, London, who is the current clinical lead for the nationally commissioned service for McArdle disease and related disorders. Dr. Quinlivan will discuss the current treatment landscape, patient journey, and unmet medical need for patients with McArdle disease and other genetic mitochondrial myopathies.

Reneo’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Alex Dorenbaum, will also discuss the Company’s clinical program for its lead candidate, REN001, in the treatment of McArdle Disease. REN001 is a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARd) agonist that has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function, increase fatty acid oxidation, and may also increase production of new mitochondria.

Dr. Quinlivan and the Reneo management team will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

To register for the webinar, please click here.

Professor Rosaline Quinlivan BSc (hons), MBBS, DCH, FRCPCH, FRCP, MD developed and leads the Neuromuscular Complex Care Centre, which includes services for young adults transitioning from pediatric care. She also leads a national service for McArdle disease and related disorders at The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square, London. Her training was in pediatric neuromuscular disease and her post-graduate M.D. thesis was on the cardiomyopathy of Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy. Prior to moving to London in 2010, she was director of the Wolfson Centre for Neuromuscular Disease and consultant at RJAH Orthopaedic and Birmingham Children’s Hospitals. She has been principal investigator for a number of clinical trials in DMD, centronuclear myopathy, and McArdle disease. She leads the U.K. Adult North Star Network for DMD and is chair of the British Myology Society. She is the joint coordinating editor for the Cochrane Neuromuscular Disease Group.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Reneo is developing REN001 to modulate genes critical to metabolism and generation of ATP, which is the primary source of energy for cellular processes. REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function, increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria.

Contacts:

Joyce Allaire

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Vinny Jindal

Chief Financial Officer

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

investors@reneopharma.com