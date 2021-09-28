Owl XD Guardian XML Cross Domain Solution Completes LBSA Testing, Baseline Listed

Columbia, MD, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense Solutions (“Owl”),the leading market visionary in cross domain security, today announced that the company’s XD Guardian XML cross domain solution (CDS) with XML streaming and file content filtering pipeline, which is not subject to ITAR export controls, has completed Lab-Based Security Assessment (LBSA) testing, been added to the NCDSMO baseline, and accredited for foreign military sales (FMS). Accreditation and approval represent the latest major milestones in Owl Cyber Defense’s continued commitment to advancing integration and interoperability within coalition operations.

“We’re no stranger to seeing solutions through the LBSA process but reaching this landmark achievement with XD Guardian XML in support of our foreign partners is incredibly exciting for all of us at Owl,” said Ken Walker, CTO of Owl. “This solution brings a level of security that’s never been available before outside of the classified U.S. Defense and Intelligence communities to the international market. We intend to continue to advance this capability to include additional pipelines and support for increasingly complex data types.”

Until the creation of XD Guardian, accredited CDS technology has been exclusively available to the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC), Department of Defense (DoD), and nations of the FVEY coalition (Australia, Canada, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States). As the world’s #1 CDS technology provider, Owl is the only company that has created cross domain solutions for not just the U.S. IC/DoD, but also coalition nations and critical infrastructure outside of the FVEY nations.

Intended for foreign military deployments and high-security commercial customers, XD Guardian is a transformative achievement, bringing Owl’s 20+ years of CDS development and hardening expertise to coalition nations and their defense and intelligence networks. With a unique hardware platform and independent codebase from Owl’s ITAR-encumbered CDS models, this latest XD Guardian XML release represents a ground-up system architectural refresh encompassing a variety of improvements and new feature development to address NCDSMO Raise-the-Bar (RTB) security requirements.

As a hardware-enforced CDS appliance with inline content inspection and filtering, XD Guardian XML is designed to provide the strongest available security assurance for high-risk network domain boundaries. It supports both unidirectional and bidirectional transfer modes and features best-in-class performance. XD Guardian XML’s unique architecture and use of Data Format Description Language (DFDL) enables rapid development and deployment of support for various protocols (e.g., TCP, UDP, REST, FTP/SFTP/FTPS, and JREAP-C) with custom content filtering and security policies for any type of structured data (e.g., Link-16, Asterix, USMTF, VMF, and AVEVA/OSIsoft PI System).

“Beyond further solidifying Owl’s place in the small group of elite companies to provide U.S.-government-accredited CDS technology, XD Guardian XML builds on Owl’s commitment to connecting and defending the coalition battlespace for JADC2 tactical superiority,” commented Ret. LtGen. USMC Dan O’Donohue, SVP of Defense Programs at Owl. “By improving network defense and data sharing, we can help our allied and coalition partners to leverage real-time information in a way that brings both immediate and lasting military advantage.”

About Owl

Owl Cyber Defense cross domain solutions, data diodes, and portable media solutions provide hardened network security checkpoints for absolute threat prevention and secure data availability. Certified by the U.S. government, independent testing authorities, and international standards bodies, Owl technologies and services help to secure the network edge and enable controlled unidirectional and bidirectional data transfers. For over 20 years, clients worldwide in defense, intelligence, and infrastructure have trusted Owl’s unmatched expertise to protect networks, systems, and devices.