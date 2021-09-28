Jones Soda Revives Signature Turkey & Gravy Flavor for 25th Anniversary

SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA) (“Jones Soda” or the “Company”), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, is reviving its legendary Turkey & Gravy Soda for the first time in over a decade in a limited-edition 35,000-bottle run that coincides with Thanksgiving celebrations as well as the Company’s 25th anniversary. The unusual flavor helped solidify the brand’s innovative, boundary-pushing reputation when it debuted in 2003.



The return of Turkey & Gravy Soda is part of the Company’s Special Release program, which introduces a rotating series of new and retired flavors throughout the year. The program launched earlier this year with Special Release Birthday Cake Soda and Special Release Pineapple Cream, two flavors from the brand’s archives that are frequently requested because of their fun, innovative and only-from-Jones taste profiles.

The Special Release Turkey & Gravy Soda features individually numbered collectible bottles to highlight the flavor’s limited availability. It is available immediately at more than 1,500 Kroger stores throughout the U.S. and at Albertsons Safeway stores in Oregon. In Canada, consumers can find the soda at select Buy-Low Foods, AG Foods, Nesters, Rabba, Little Short Stop and Federated Co-ops stores.

“Our Turkey & Gravy Soda instantly differentiated the company when we introduced it nearly two decades ago, establishing the iconoclastic brand personality that remains our calling card today,” said Mark Murray, president and CEO of Jones Soda. “It’s an ideal Special Release SKU because it’s a novelty seasonal flavor that raises brand visibility among longtime Jones fans and new customers alike.”

The Special Release program is one of two Jones Soda line extensions announced earlier this year to advance a strategic growth plan that has delivered four consecutive quarters of increased revenues and profitability. The Company also introduced its first mass-market variety 12-packs, including a Fan Faves Variety Pack bundling Jones’ top-selling Cream Soda, Berry Lemonade, Orange Cream and Green Apple flavors, and a Mixer Variety Pack containing Jones Cola, Lemon Lime and Ginger Beer targeting today’s craft cocktail and at-home DIY trends. Both packs are expected to continue to increase company penetration in the mass market and club channels.

About Jones Soda Co.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

