Cardlytics Appoints Microsoft Cloud Chief Financial Officer Chris Suh to Board of Directors

Mr. Suh is a 25-year veteran at Microsoft. He was appointed to his current position as CFO of Microsoft’s strategically important Cloud+ AI business in 2018. Prior to that, he has held a number of leadership positions throughout the organization in investor relations, sales and marketing, FP&A and internal audit. Prior to joining Microsoft, Suh began his career as a CPA at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“Chris brings a wealth of highly relevant experience to the Cardlytics Board,” said Lynne Laube, CEO and co-founder of Cardlytics. “He deeply understands the journey we are on to scale our platform, enhance our user experience, and apply AI to enable self-service. Chris will also be a great thought partner as we expand our cloud business and move to recurring revenue pricing models.”

“All of our Directors are excited by what Chris will bring to Cardlytics. We continue to shape our Board to make sure we have the skills and experience that align with what’s most critical to drive long-term growth,” said Scott Grimes, Executive Chairman and co-founder.

