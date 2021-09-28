Blue Star Foods Corp. to Present LD Micro Main Event

Presentation will air at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 12, 2021



Miami, Florida, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp., (OTC: BSFC) (“Blue Star” or “BSFC”), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) seafood company, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the 14th annual Main Event. John Keeler, CEO of Blue Start Foods Corp., will be giving the presentation.

John Keeler, CEO of Blue Star Foods Corp., stated, “We have made great strides towards accelerating our business with two recently closed acquisitions and a round of financing that provides us with the working capital to support new orders. We are eager to share our story with the LD Micro audience ahead of an anticipated uplisting of our common stock to the Nasdaq Stock Market.”

Event: Blue Star Foods Corp. Presentation at the LD Micro Main Event

Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Time: 10 a.m. ET

Register to watch the presentation here .

Summary of LD Micro Main Event (XIV)

The Main Event will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th.

The festivities run from 6:00 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT / 9:00 AM ET - 8:30 PM ET each day.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each.

About Blue Star Foods Corp.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The company is based in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is: www.bluestarfoods.com .

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements". Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and members of its management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

