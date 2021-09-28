Gex Management Inc. Signs Crypto Data Marketing Agreement with Battlefin Technology LLC.

Dallas, TX., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gex Management Inc. (OTC:Pink:GXXM) and its subsidiary Gex Data Labs Inc (GDL) have entered into a crypto data marketing agreement expected to add significantly to revenues. GXXM will launch a series of its proprietary crypto data products on Battlefin’s “Ensemble Marketplace”. This will enable GXXM and Battlefin to reach the vast institutional and family office client base that actively use Battlefin’s marketplace. GDL’s proprietary technologies and operation of the GOATX DeFi platform allow GXXM to provide unmatched access to cryptocurrency based datasets.



GXXM and GDL datasets allow clients to successfully navigate and arbitrage the crypto and DeFi protocol token markets. Joseph Frontiere, CEO of GXXM said, “The Battlefin agreement allows us to reach the Hedge Fund and Family Office markets. Battlefin has successfully penetrated this space and we are excited to actively work with them. This is the first of a series of marketing agreements the company is in the process of instituting.”

About GEX Management

GEX Management, Inc. is a Management Consulting company providing high end Strategy and EnterpriseTechnology Consulting solutions to public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. http://www.gexmanagement.com

