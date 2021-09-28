Real Brands Completes SEC Form 10 Review, Now Applying to Uplist to OTCQB

Providence, RI, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Brands , Inc. (OTCPK: RLBD) has received a “No further comments” letter from the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) on its Form 10 filing as its final step prior to filing an application to uplist to the OTCQB as a fully compliant reporting publicly traded company. As part of the compliance and reporting process, Real Brands completed two years of audited financial records, appointed outside independent directors to its Board of Directors, and created an audit committee composed of three independent directors.



“Real Brands is now able to proceed with its application to move off of the Pink Sheets and onto the OTCQB as a fully compliant, audited reporting company that should make it more attractive to a broader array of potential investors, shareholders, clients, vendors and business associates,” stated Thom Kidrin, Real Brands President and CEO. “This should also make it easier to raise capital on favorable terms to fund our growth -- a win for our employees, shareholders and customers.”

Kidrin added, “We have been busy this past year with restructuring Real Brands, developing new product lines and brands, and establishing distribution relationships designed to drive increased shareholder value and provide the public with an opportunity to participate in the growing global hemp-derived CBD market. As supply chains and consumer activities return to normal, we anticipate more streamlined access to raw materials and supplies, which will enable increased production for improved business performance.”

About Real Brands Inc.

Real Brands is the result of a 2020 merger with Canadian American Standard Hemp Inc. (CASH) that brought together industrial scale hemp CBD oil/isolate extraction and processing, wholesaling of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sales of numerous hemp-derived CBD consumer brands of smokable, edible and topical products. Its Halo 5 is a proprietary chromatography extraction technology utilizing a Simulated Moving Bed (SMB) that provides the advantage of producing large quantities of highly purified material and precise pharmaceutical grade molecular separation at dramatically reduced costs. Visit https://realbrands.com/. Consumer product lines are available on www.wabrands.com , and www.americanstandardhemp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Real Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.