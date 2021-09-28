Enviva Turns to Net Results Group’s MRO3i to Take Control of their MRO Master Data

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Results Group (NRG), a leader specializing in MRO master data management for over twenty-five years, today announced that wood-based bio-energy leader Enviva (NYSE: EVA) has begun their implementation and roll-out of MRO3iTM.



Quick Implementation, Cost-Effective Solution

MRO3i seamlessly integrates with Enviva’s EAM and ERP systems accelerating the implementation and quickly becoming an important element of company’s enterprise-wide MRO platform throughout nine manufacturing plants along the east coast.

MRO3i provides Enviva with the opportunity to more efficiently plan manufacturing procedures and streamline inventories, which will result in higher productivity and better-managed operations. In addition to its proven ability to save enterprise-wide maintenance costs, MRO3i was also selected for its user-friendly interface and unique ability to implement precision procurement processes and clearly identify MRO parts for dispositioning.

“We are delighted to be working in close partnership with Enviva on a project critical to the company’s core business,” commented Lance Gilbert, Managing Partner, Net Results Group. He added, “By placing MRO3i at the heart of its business, Enviva will be able to enhance its MRO practices encompassing material provisioning, inventory management, material usability, and dispositioning.”

As Enviva continues its plant and capital program development, MRO3i will be the tool to create equipment and spare parts records faster and accurately within a much shorter timeframe. Using MRO3i will also equip Enviva with an overall data governance structure including standardized terms, units of measure, manufacturer libraries, and attribute terms, ensuring that its data is maintained and sustained over time without having to ever go through a data cleansing exercise.

About Net Results Group

Net Results Group, LLC is a technology-focused consulting firm with a comprehensive offering for significantly improving MRO master data. Headquartered in Louisville, KY, the firm was founded in 1996 with the goal of being THE MRO master data governance expert. The firm’s unique combination of asset expertise, reliability services and tools – including its cloud-based MRO3i™ technology suite – enables it to help asset-intensive organizations make intelligent use of their data. Professional services, including onsite and virtual walkdowns and assessments, also inform storeroom optimization and MRO inventory control to sharpen purchasing strategies, reduce operational costs, increase uptime and improve service levels. For more information, visit http://www.netresultsgroup.com .

About Enviva Partners, LP

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that aggregates a natural resource, wood fiber, and processes it into a transportable form, wood pellets. The Partnership sells a significant majority of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, Europe, and increasingly in Japan. The Partnership owns and operates ten plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 6.2 million MTPY in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. In addition, the Partnership exports wood pellets through its marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia and the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina and from third-party marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.

To learn more about Enviva Partners, LP, please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com. Follow Enviva on social media @Enviva.