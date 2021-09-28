Precision Nutrition Launches New PN Level 2 Master Health Coaching Certification to Advance the Careers of Health and Wellness Professionals Through Practice-Based Mentorship

Toronto, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Nutrition (PN), the world’s largest online nutrition and healthy lifestyle coaching and certification company, today announced the brand new PN Level 2 (L2) Master Health Coaching Certification, the only practice-based mentorship designed specifically for professional coaches who want to take their coaching skills to the highest possible level. With the support of their mentor, students build elite-level coaching skills and master behavior-change psychology to deliver life-changing results to clients, enhance their credibility, and drive business profitability. For the first time, graduates of this program will also be eligible to become a National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach through the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC).

The new PN L2 Master Health Coaching Certification is a 20-week, practice-based mentorship program designed to provide real-world coaching skills through immersive study, guided practice, and live weekly online learning workshops with the world’s top coaches. Graduates of the program are able to deliver unparalleled client results, increase client retention, and coach more confidently. Each week, students will receive a new focus or habit to take action on or practice with clients that strategically build over the course of the program. In addition to the opportunity to model practices from PN’s top coaches, students are connected through a private online group of like-minded professionals for continued learning, networking, and support from peers.

A reimagining of PN’s recently retired Level 2 Nutrition Certification Master Class, this new version includes more personal instruction from PN’s industry-leading coaches, more hands-on learning opportunities, and a shorter program duration that is more conducive to the efforts needed to support this rigorous mentorship experience. Additionally, students will experience an updated curriculum—all based on the latest scientific research and the most up-to-date findings from PN’s work with over 100,000 clients in PN’s personal coaching program. This includes unprecedented access to PN’s revolutionary “Deep Health” coaching method for client results that go beyond the surface, making improvements to an individual’s mental, emotional, relational, and physical health.

“At PN, we’re constantly looking for ways to incorporate new research, real-world coaching experience, and feedback from our community to make the PN L2 Certification the top coaching mentorship program in the world. After a year of research and testing, we’re proud to unveil the newly updated PN Level 2 Master Health Coaching Certification, designed to help coaches navigate the challenges of today’s ever-changing world,” said Timothy Jones, CEO of Precision Nutrition. “Every year we’re blown away by the results this program has on already great coaches who see tremendous improvement at creating connections, navigating challenges, and helping clients achieve their goals. We’re confident the new L2 curriculum and participatory programming will have an even more profound impact on students, helping them to reach their full coaching potential.”

The PN L2 Master Health Coaching Certification has been awarded “Pending Approval'' status by the NBHWC. Pending Approval programs have demonstrated that they meet all the requirements for the NBHWC full approval but have not yet graduated a cohort. Students who’d like to complete their NBHWC requirements will be required to take and pass the additional Preventative Health Science Units and complete three live mentoring sessions with a PN Master Coach followed by a final Practical Skills Assessment. On average these additional requirements can take about 6 to 8 weeks to complete. Earning the esteemed NBC-HWC credential and completing an intensive training program is an opportunity to bolster a coach’s reputation as a qualified health and wellness professional.

Speaking about PN, Leigh-Ann Webster, Executive Director of the NBHWC says, “We are excited that PN is providing the opportunity for their graduates to become National Board Certified. PN can play a vital role in training health and wellness coaches who have met a national training, education, and assessment standard for the industry. In the long run, we hope that PN trained health and wellness coaches will help improve the lives of millions of people who are seeking behavior change to improve their health and well-being.”

On Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 PN will open enrollment for the PN L2 Master Health Coaching Certification to a small group of health, fitness, and wellness professionals. To learn all about the PN L2 Certification and join the presale list click here, https://www.precisionnutrition.com/nutrition-certification-level-2-presale-list.

About Precision Nutrition

Precision Nutrition (PN) offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to becoming fitter, getting healthier, and improving performance. As a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals with the education, tools, and coaching they need, over 150,000 coaches in over 140 countries use the PN Level 1 Nutrition Certification to improve client results, and drive business growth. Recognized by leading health and fitness organizations, professional sports teams, Fortune 100 companies, and academic institutions, the PN Level 1 Nutrition Certification is the number one recommended nutrition coaching certification by health, nutrition, and fitness professionals and the leader in customer satisfaction. PN’s portfolio of nutrition education products also include PN Level 2 Master Health Coaching Certification, PN Academy, Specialized Courses and Advanced Certificates, and ProCoach—the company’s proprietary client-management software and behavior-change coaching tool.

The curriculum behind these products is based on PN’s proven coaching approach that has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies and used in the real world to help over 100,000 people lose weight, build strength, gain energy, and get in their best shape. For more information, visit www.precisionnutrition.com.

