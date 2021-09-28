CEPA 2021 Transmission Pipeline Performance Report Outlines Member Commitment to Sustainable Energy Future

Calgary, Alberta, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Energy Pipeline Association (CEPA) today released its 2021 performance report highlighting its members’ commitment to improve safety, protect the environment and achieve operational excellence while delivering the responsible energy Canada and the rest of the world need.

“Canadian natural gas and oil continues to play a critical role in the energy mix now and as the world transitions to a low-carbon energy future. The 2021 performance report highlights CEPA members’ innovation and continuous improvement in creating a sustainable energy future for Canada,” said Chris Bloomer, President and Chief Executive Officer of CEPA.

“Our member collaboration and partnerships are critical to the success of the industry and government in reaching our economic and environmental goals,” said Dean Liollio, Board Chair of CEPA and President of Plains Midstream Canada. “CEPA members are proud to showcase to Canadians what we are doing to enhance safety, protect the environment and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Report highlights:

Utilization of best-in-class emissions reduction technology.

Over 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 1.3 billion barrels of crude oil safely delivered.

1,737 integrity digs to examine pipelines for defects and make repairs.

$1.2 billion invested in maintenance and monitoring of pipeline systems.

$10.6 million invested in technology focused on reducing pipeline corrosion and improving pipeline inspection, leak detection and damage prevention.

$1.1 billion paid to government including income, property, motor fuel and carbon taxes.

The full 2021 Transmission Pipeline Industry Performance Report is available at https://pr21.cepa.com/

About CEPA

The Canadian Energy Pipeline Association (CEPA) consists of transmission pipeline companies responsible for transporting the majority of Canada’s natural gas and crude oil to markets across North America. For almost three decades, CEPA members have been working together to safely and responsibly transport the natural gas and oil, and increasingly hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and biofuels, that Canada and the world need.

For more information, please visit www.cepa.com or www.aboutpipelines.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

media@cepa.com

Tel. 403.221.8766