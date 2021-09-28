Seniors Are Connecting Nationwide to Set a World Record for Bingo

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Oct. 22, 2021, Televeda is attempting to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title with an exciting game of online bingo. From rural Kansas to tech-savvy halls in Florida, over 80 senior centers from across 20 states have registered as venues to host this hybrid game. Thousands of individual players have also registered to join online from their homes to help support efforts to fight social isolation & reframe the face of aging.

The pandemic was hard on everyone, but especially for senior citizens and frontline care workers. Social isolation is a serious issue, and now more than ever it's important to make people feel like they're not alone. All participating organizations have received tech training from Televeda and access to its live social care network of virtual classes from leading health & recreational providers. This has been helpful for civic centers to provide ongoing socialization opportunities for their members despite budget cuts and layoffs.

Mayank Mishra, Founder of Televeda: "We had to get creative on ways to raise awareness on this important issue. What better way to do that than through a bingo event for the books? The world record attempt is a great way to get the community together. We need all the help we can get to overcome the digital divide and make socialization more inclusive for everyone."

With limited social opportunities due to the pandemic, seniors are now looking forward to something hopeful and exciting. The lead community sponsors Cigna & Duet hope to highlight that seniors are not as tech-ignorant as popularly perceived and have gotten comfortable with live-streaming classes.

All age groups are welcome to support this cause. It is free to participate. To learn more and be part of the world record attempt visit: televeda.com/bingo.

Press Contact

Mayank Mishra

mayank@televeda.com

Related Files

televeda-Bingo poster-v3-compressed.pdf

televeda-bingopopupbanner.pdf

Related Images











Image 1: Televeda Bingo Class





Older adults and senior centers participating in Televeda's online weekly bingo classes.









