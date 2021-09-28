Bubblehouse Raises $4M in Pre-Seed Funding and Unveils Its Flagship NFT Marketplace App - Making NFTs Social, Accessible, and Eco-Friendly for the First Time

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bubblehouse announces $4M in pre-seed funding led by Third Kind VC with participation from SV Angel , Watertower Ventures , Soma Capital , and other prominent angels. Bubblehouse is the first social, accessible, and eco-friendly NFT marketplace where creators and collectors don’t need crypto expertise to discover, collect, and make money selling digital NFTs.

Bubblehouse is also the first social environment where people can see what their friends and favorite athletes, celebrities, and influencers are collecting, who else is collecting what they’re collecting, all in a real-time, interactive feed. Currently, there’s no easy way to see people’s NFT collections and collecting activity, and Bubblehouse lets people showcase what they own, whether they purchased the NFTs on Bubblehouse or anywhere else online. Bubblehouse utilizes the eco-friendly blockchain, Polygon, which is more than 99% more carbon efficient than Ethereum.

Bubblehouse is making the NFT experience easy and accessible by abstracting away unnecessary crypto mechanics to the backend. Creators can finally mint NFTs with a touch of a button, and collectors can collect NFTs through standard payment methods, without knowing how to navigate complex crypto wallets and cryptocurrency payments. Everyone who signs up on Bubblehouse automatically gets a crypto wallet, and Bubblehouse takes care of putting the NFTs they purchase on the platform into their wallet. Collectors can also use their Bubblehouse wallets to store their digital NFTs anywhere online, not just on Bubblehouse.

NFT collecting also unlocks enticing social benefits on Bubblehouse. NFT owners gain premium access to the creator’s direct messages, so they can get to know the creator; they also receive an invitation to the creator’s “Collector’s Club”, an exclusive group chat between the creator and all their collectors, united by love of the creator’s collectibles. NFTs on Bubblehouse can also function as a ticket to the creator’s inner circle and new social interactions.

Bubblehouse is home for all creators who want to list NFT limited edition collectibles. From artists, musicians and gamers, to photographers, chefs, and athletes, Bubblehouse is the destination for all creators to form their NFT economies. The sky is the limit with what creators can tokenize as NFTs, including everything from art and music, gaming to fitness, all the way to a limited edition, off-the-menu cocktail people can only order if they own its NFT.

“Bubblehouse finally unlocks an NFT experience for the mainstream market. It’s exciting to see people can now express their personalities through what they collect, while getting to know the creators they love and engaging with what all their friends and favorite celebrities are collecting," said Rohan Sinha, CEO and Co-founder. “With Bubblehouse, creators also now have an entirely new revenue stream around selling limited edition digital collectibles as part of their creator economy. It’s truly a revolution at the intersection of culture, content, and tech.”

Availability

The platform is currently in private beta and will be public Q4 2021.

To sign up as a NFT beta creator or collector, please visit: https://bubblehouse.typeform.com/to/xY49FqLf .

Connect with Bubblehouse

About Bubblehouse

