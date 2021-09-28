Dish Out Delectable Food With the New Cooking Clash Mobile Game

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AviaGames has made a name for itself in the mobile gaming industry. With top-ranking titles like Bingo Clash and Pocket7Games, the game developer knows what it takes to build a successful game.

Now fans have even more to celebrate with the release of a brand new game. Cooking Clash puts the player in the shoes of a master chef in this competitive and fast-paced game. Players can put their skills to the test as they race against time to deliver a variety of meals to waiting customers.

Players familiar with other AviaGames' offerings will recognize the skill-based gameplay and high-quality feel. With numerous events, tournaments, and chances to win real cash, Cooking Clash delivers more of that high-quality mobile experience that AviaGames is famous for.

Cooking Clash - an exciting new competitive skill game

Cooking Clash pits players against each other in fast-paced battles to create the most meals and appease customer demand. The player with the most points at the end of the timer wins the prize. Prizes range from tickets to real cash that can be withdrawn and added to a bank account.

The game features a wide variety of recipes and meals, and players can compete in a variety of restaurants all across the world. The game also allows players to unlock advanced recipes and even unique and rare restaurants to cook in.

Once they feel they are ready, cash games, tournaments, and events offer players the chance to win big cash rewards. And with over $400 million in cash prizes given away, AviaGames is no stranger to handing out cash. Players can earn money and other prizes beyond just playing the game too. Once that hard-earned money is ready to be withdrawn, players can use PayPal for 100% secure payment processing.

So if playing an exciting cooking game for real money sounds like a fun idea, then Cooking Clash might just be the app.

About AviaGames

AviaGames Inc. is a gaming company headquartered in Mountain View, California. They are dedicated to building a worldwide casual gaming platform that guarantees their players a fair, high-quality gaming experience.

Vision: To create a world-class casual gaming platform where players across the globe can experience fun and engaging games.

Mission: To provide a fun online gaming experience that is accessible anywhere, to anyone, at any time.

