Ecolab Recognized as a Top Company for Inclusive Pandemic Support of Working Parents and Caregivers

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolab Inc., has been named one of Seramount’s (formerly Working Mother Media) 100 Best Companies of 2021 for its commitment to inclusive benefits for families, including paid gender-neutral parental leave, backup childcare and providing associates with critical support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s survey showcased organizations that successfully pivoted to prioritize the needs of those shouldering extraordinary responsibilities throughout the pandemic, providing generous support and benefits to ensure their cultures continued to thrive.

“COVID-19 disrupted our workplace in ways few of us had seen or experienced before. The systems supporting our working parents and caregivers, such as schools, childcare and eldercare, were upended,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Laurie Marsh. “It was vital that we adjust our priorities and policies to protect our associates’ well-being and provide the necessary support and resources to help them navigate these unprecedented challenges.”

Companies selected for this award were evaluated based on factors including increased mental-health coverage, support for the hire and pay of new caregivers (outside of the company network), increased childcare reimbursements, extra time off, increased health insurance coverage and managers trained in remote staffing best practices.

“There is no higher priority than the health and safety of our associates,” said Marsh. “Events of the last year made clear the daily stresses our working parents were carrying. We understood that addressing their needs meaningfully would require that we remain flexible and responsive to what they told us was most important to them. As we look ahead, we will continue to evaluate how we best support our teams and strive to emerge better, smarter and stronger.”

In addition to expanded healthcare benefits, sick pay provisions and family support resources, Ecolab instituted a pay protection program for associates negatively impacted by reduced customer demand.

The 100 Best Companies survey includes more than 400 questions related to leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement and flexibility. It gauges the use of these programs and accountability of those who oversee them.

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world.

