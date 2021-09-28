CLA Wealth Advisors Included on Barron’s 2021 Top 100 RIA Firms List

Irvine, CA, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barron’s recently named CLA Wealth Advisors (CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC), an SEC-registered investment advisor, to its Top 100 RIA Firms list. CLA Wealth Advisors ranked 55th, marking the fourth year the firm has been recognized by the publication, which provides in-depth news, analysis, and commentary on investments and the markets.

CLA Wealth Advisors was also ranked number five in the 2021 Top Firms by Assets Under Management (AUM) Wealth Magnets list by Accounting Today.

The Barron’s list features the top independent advisory firms in the United States, ranking them based on a variety of factors, including:

Assets managed

Regulatory record

Staffing levels and diversity

Technology spending

Succession planning

“CLA Wealth Advisors is honored to be recognized again this year,” said Clayton Bland, chief wealth advisory officer. “The past year has underscored the importance of goals-based financial planning. Helping clients navigate financial market conditions in the context of their personal goals is both rewarding and effective.”

CLA Wealth Advisors works with thousands of privately held business owners, senior corporate executives, professionals, families, and institutions. Multidisciplinary teams with vast financial planning, investment, tax, and risk management experience offer planning and guidance to help clients reach their professional and personal goals.

At the time of the Accounting Today survey, CLA Wealth Advisors had $9.04 billion in AUM, placing it fifth on the prestigious list of “wealth magnets.” The Accounting Today annual report, now in its 15th year, ranks the top CPA financial advisors by AUM.

“As economy and policy shift, it’s more important than ever to integrate your tax and wealth planning,” said Bland. “CLA offers that integration to help prevent tax losses from eroding investment gains and affirm that your plan still aligns to your goals.”

For more information about CLA Wealth Advisors, visit claconnect.com/services/wealth-advisory.

Barron’s awarded the 2021 #55 Top RIA Firms ranking to CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC based on data compiled for CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors. Barron’s publishes this list based upon a number of criteria and the firms’ filings with the SEC were used to cross-check the data provided to Barron’s. The listing includes the firms’ numbers of clients, advisors, offices, and state locations.

Accounting Today’s “The Top 150 Firms by AUM” 2021 ranking was assembled using data from Audit Analytics. Submissions were received from almost 200 firms. In most cases, firm names are those of the financial planning/advisory subsidiary, not the CPA firm. Firms were ranked by their total assets under management (“AUM”). The AUM figures were for a variety of dates, but none earlier than year-end 2020. CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors did not pay a fee to participate in this ranking.

These publications and their research firms independently set their ranking criteria and CLA Wealth Advisors has no influence on the criteria. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications are not indicative of a firm’s future performance nor do they evaluate the quality of services provided to clients or guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if CLA Wealth Advisors is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of CLA Wealth Advisors by any of its clients.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With 7,400 people, more than 120 U.S. locations, and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

