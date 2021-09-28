From Waterproof Backlights to Ultra High Intensity Spot Lights, New Advanced Illumination Products Do More Than Ever Before

BARRINGTON, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, has expanded its extensive inventory by adding 11 new product lines from Advanced Illumination, global leader and manufacturer of machine vision illumination. This product expansion allows customers to select the best option from a number of illumination sources for a wider range of applications.

The expanded inventory features a number of waterproof, compact, high-to-medium intensity illumination sources in a variety of color options. These illumination sources are also available in a range of form factors including spot lights, backlights, bar lights, and ring lights. For more information on these products and other Advanced Illumination products, visit the Advanced Illumination page.

To view these, and many more exciting new products offered by Edmund Optics, visit the new products page at www.edmundoptics.com.

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. Edmund Optics designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. With locations in more than nine countries across the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,000 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

Advanced Illumination UltraSeal Washdown Backlights





Advanced Illumination UltraSeal Washdown Backlights offer intense, even illumination up to 15,000 Lux while providing maximum protection in extreme environmental conditions.









