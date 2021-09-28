Reliant Holdings Establishes New Division, Reliant Solar Energy

AUSTIN, TX, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliant Holdings, Inc. , (OTCQB: RELT), is expanding its reach once again, this time with a new subsidiary, Reliant Solar Energy, that focuses on renewable energy in solar panels and other sustainable energy sources. Reliant Solar Energy is a testament to parent company Reliant Holdings making waves in all facets of home construction. In addition to its wildly successful Reliant Pools, Reliant Holdings also added Reliant Custom Homes to their roster not long ago, which helps homebuyers construct custom-built homes to suit their specific needs and lifestyles.

Reliant Holdings is excited to incorporate a brand-new subsidiary, Reliant Solar Energy. The new branch of Reliant Holdings will offer homeowners a wide array of renewable energy options to compliment their sustainable lifestyles. With clean energy sources becoming increasingly important among homeowners looking to rely less on consumption of non-renewable energy sources, Reliant Solar Energy promises to help reduce their carbon footprint in a constantly changing energy landscape. This new entity exemplifies the growth of Reliant Holdings and its subsidiaries and is yet another example of how quickly the company is growing and how successful it has been and continues to be. Each year continues to be more prosperous than the next, and it seems this trend is not stopping anytime soon.

About Reliant Holdings Inc.

Reliant Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: RELT) is the parent company of Reliant Pools Inc., which was established in 2014 to provide in-depth pool design and construction services to homeowners in the central Texas area. Reliant Pools Inc. is an Austin, Texas-based swimming pool builder engaged in all aspects of pool design and construction. The company specializes in custom swimming pools for residential homes in Austin, as well as throughout the United States. More information about Reliant Pools Inc. can be found at https://www.reliantpools.com/ .

