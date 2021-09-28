JSC “Latvijas Gāze” has increased credit line amount with OP Corporate Bank Plc, Latvian branch

English Latvian

Taking into consideration significant natural gas price increase and the need to ensure security of supply for the upcoming winter, JSC Latvijas Gāze has concluded amendments to the existing overdraft agreement with OP Corporate Bank plc, increasing credit line from 75 million euros to 100 million euros. 100 million euros credit line will be available until 2nd February, 2022 afterwards credit line will be decreased back to 30 million euros as per original agreement that expires on 31 May, 2023.