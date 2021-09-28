Press release

New York, USA, September 28, 2021

ACARIX begins US expansion and appoints Helen Ljungdahl Round as President Acarix Inc

Acarix announced today that the company has appointed Ms. Helen Ljungdahl Round as head of the company’s newly established US subsidiary Acarix Inc. Helen will assume her position in September 2021 and build the US organization. She will be a member of Acarix AB’s Executive Management Group.

Acarix is a leader in AI driven diagnostics for immediate rule-out of coronary artery disease. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Acarix De Novo clearance for its CADScor®System, which is an easy-to-use, rapid and non-invasive test that can be performed in both in- and out-patient settings. It has the potential to play a major role in securing timely and efficient evaluation and rule-out of patients with stable coronary artery disease.

Ms. Helen Ljungdahl Round has more than 25 years of experience from executive and global positions in the pharmaceutical industry with Merck & Co, Inc (MSD) and as Senior Vice President Global Marketing & Business Development for GN Hearing. Her most recent position was CEO of Amnicell, a biotech start-up company based in New York City. Helen has spent most of her professional life in the US, where she has worked for American companies, and holding Board and Advisory assignments. She is recognized as a strong commercial leader who builds high performing teams and organizations to delivered profitable and sustainable business results.

Per Persson, CEO of Acarix, comments: “We are delighted to have recruited Helen to lead our new US operations in this intense and exciting phase for Acarix. Helen has a wealth of experience in global sales and marketing in health technology and the pharmaceutical sector. Her background and experience provide us with the right leadership to successfully drive sales of CADScor®System and establish Acarix in the North American market.”

Ms. Helen Ljungdahl Round said: “Coronary artery disease affects 18 million adults and causes more than 365,000 deaths annually in the USA. The CADScor®System holds significant future potential in the rapid assessment and rule-out of coronary artery disease. I am looking forward to bringing CADScor®System to the US market and contributing to the health and wellness of patients with heart disease”.

For further information, please contact:

Per Persson, CEO,

E-mail: per.persson@acarix.com,

Phone: +46 73 600 59 90

Helen Ljungdahl Round, President Acarix Inc USA,

Email: helen.round@acarix.com,

Phone +1 (267)809-1225

The information was released for public disclosure, through the contact person’s agency above, on September 28, 2021, at 9:00 AM.



About Acarix:

Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Acarix’s CADScor System uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed, and displayed as a patient-specific score, the CAD-score, on the device screen. The readout is obtained in less than 10 minutes. Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScor System thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful invasive diagnostic procedures. Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Adviser to Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.

Attachment