Super App Way.com Reaches Milestone as Customers Save $500 Million on Car Expenses

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first super auto app Way.com announced that it has achieved an important benchmark of the company's success by saving customers $500 million on their car expenses.

Launched in 2014 with its flagship parking reservation platform, the fintech startup has since added monthly and hourly parking reservations, car wash bookings, and auto insurance to its service offerings, all of which have contributed to a tremendous amount of savings for Way.com customers.

"The reason I started Way.com was because there was a need in the marketplace for affordable car services," said CEO Binu Girija. "One of the primary objectives at this company is to make car ownership affordable for everyone, so this day is a momentous one for us."

Way.com achieved a coveted status in July 2021, hitting $120M in annualized revenue. This was after receiving just $7 million in VC funding back in 2018, making it the most capital-efficient company in Silicon Valley.

The company's car insurance vertical was ranked the #1 auto insurance app in product quality in August 2021 by unit Q.

And the driven team at the Bay Area business isn't slowing down, as they work to realize another goal of being the only auto app anyone would need for their car. Later this year, more groundbreaking verticals are set to launch which will benefit customers greatly by saving them up to $3,000 per year on car expenses.

