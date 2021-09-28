Algolia to Deliver a Secure, Reliable, and Scalable Search and Discovery Experience on Microsoft Azure

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algolia , the leading API Platform for Search & Dynamic Experiences, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to deliver the Algolia API platform on Microsoft Azure. Algolia, running on Azure, empowers enterprises to quickly create search and discovery functionality that is more secure, scalable, and accessible. Algolia on Azure offers customers fully managed and hosted relevant search across their websites, applications, and workplaces with seamless configuration and deployment.



“Tomorrow’s companies will be fueled by API-first, headless applications, and Algolia is putting these applications within easy reach of enterprises,” said Piyush Patel, chief strategic business development officer , Algolia. “Our collaboration with Microsoft means businesses can build a proven search solution within days or weeks rather than months. Azure is a key addition to Algolia’s growing community — an ecosystem that generates customer-ready solutions that accelerate time-to-market and help businesses adapt to their customers’ ever-changing needs.”

The Algolia collaboration with Microsoft ensures that enterprises derive critical benefits from both enterprise-ready offerings. First, Algolia runs on Azure, which means that Azure’s on-demand scalability, high availability, and cybersecurity are now a part of Algolia. Algolia, like Microsoft, is enterprise-ready and extends enterprises’ investment in and use of Azure. Businesses are now one step closer to developing relevant, dynamic digital experiences, and Algolia on Azure is easily accessible via the Azure Marketplace.

“Algolia search, built on Microsoft Azure, is taking an API-first approach to search that enables rapid development cycles and produces immediate results – supporting our mutual customers to drive increased effectiveness of search, thereby increasing conversion rates and topline revenue,” said Jake Zborowski, general manager, Microsoft Azure.

The availability of Azure technology with the Algolia API platform grants enterprises access to an environment in which they can get the low-latency performance they need for critical applications — with the familiarity of Microsoft services and tools. Additional customer benefits include:

Algolia and Microsoft collaborate to offer customers seamless sales and support experiences as well as end-to-end customer support.

Azure customers can use their existing Azure credits as part of Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) to purchase Algolia.

Customers gain the combined power of Azure’s high performing virtual machines, the reliability of Azure’s global infrastructure, and the speed of Algolia’s search and discovery engine.

Algolia on Azure will put Algolia’s personalized, fast, relevant search in the hands of more enterprises, resulting in improved conversion rates, greater site traffic, and increased online revenue.

About Algolia

Algolia provides an API platform for dynamic experiences that enable organizations to predict intent and deliver results. Algolia achieves this with an API-first approach that allows developers and business teams to surface relevant content when wanted — satisfying the demand for instant gratification — and building and optimizing online experiences that enhance online engagement, increase conversion rates, and enrich lifetime value to generate profitable growth. More than 10,000 companies including Under Armour, Lacoste, Birchbox, Stripe, Slack, Medium, and Zendesk rely on Algolia to manage over 1.5 trillion search queries a year. Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, Atlanta, Paris, London, and Bucharest. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com.