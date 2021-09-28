Leading Payment Processor VizyPay’s Elizabeth Rucker Appointed to the MWAA Advisory Board

WAUKEE, Iowa, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , an award-winning leader in the payment processing industry for small businesses, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Rucker, director of training and talent acquisition, to the Midwest Acquirers Association (MWAA) Advisory Board. The MWAA - an independent, regional trade association for those in the merchant services industry - distinguished Advisory Board provides expert guidance and education for the advancement of Payment Professionals, such as ISOs, MSPs and Financial Institutions.



“The MWAA is looking forward to celebrating our 20th anniversary in the summer of 2022 and continuing our mission to bring the industry together through thought leadership, education sessions and networking,” said Rod Katzfey, MWAA President. “We also continue to look for ways to connect with the next generation in payments and look forward to Elizabeth Rucker joining the Advisory Board to help us navigate this.”

Since its inception in 2017, VizyPay has been disrupting the payment processing space, and through Rucker’s appointment to the MWAA Advisory Board, the company has taken one of its largest steps forward in influencing the industry from within. Elizabeth’s appointment directly speaks to VizyPay’s unique culture and mission - bringing a diverse perspective and fresh faces to the payment processing world.

“I could not be more thrilled about my appointment to the MWAA Advisory Board, I take great pride in leading the charge for the next generation of payment processors and financial executives,” said Elizabeth Rucker, director of training and talent acquisition at VizyPay. “In this role and with the support of my VizyPay team, I look forward to helping advance the industry as well as the educational elements brought to fruition through the MWAA.”

For more information, visit https://www.vizypay.com/ .

About VizyPay

VizyPay was founded in West Des Moines, Iowa, by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. VizyPay is growing rapidly by being honest and simple in an industry that is known for being complicated and deceitful. Their business model is unique and making a huge splash nationwide.