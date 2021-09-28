Qgiv Receives 14 G2 Awards, Winning Overall Best Results, Best Support, and More in Latest Fall Report

Lakeland, FLA., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, has again received multiple awards in G2’s fundraising software category, including the Best Results overall award for the third consecutive year, Best Support, Leader, Momentum Leader, Best ROI, Fastest Implementation, Easiest to Use, and High Performer. G2, a top peer-to-peer business review site, ranks Qgiv in each of these areas quarterly based on reviews from verified Qgiv users.

“We're incredibly honored by this distinction and appreciate our clients for once again recognizing Qgiv as a fundraising technology leader,” said Todd Baylis, CEO and co-founder of Qgiv, Inc. “From our Product Team’s commitment to designing easy-to-use fundraising technology, all the way to our Customer Experience Team’s dedication to live and unlimited support, we continuously strive to deliver high quality fundraising software that empowers our nonprofit clients.”

G2 has created a variety of software product rankings based on data from over 1 million reviews from verified users. The Best Results Index is calculated based on return on investment and how likely a nonprofit is to recommend Qgiv to a friend; the Momentum award is based on a company’s year-over-year growth in number of employees, web and social growth, and G2 reviews; the High Performer index is calculated based on the number of high customer satisfaction scores a company receives in relation to their market presence scores; the Easiest to Use index is awarded to the highest Ease of Use-rated product in its category; the Fastest Implementation product in the Implementation Index had the shortest go-live time in its category; the ROI index is calculated based on the time taken for a product to achieve a return on investment and the time it takes for the product to go live; and Support Index category is calculated based on quality of support and ease of doing business with Qgiv.

Qgiv customers have said the following about Qgiv on G2:

“Qgiv's customer service is above any other. Any time I have a question they are quick to get back to me or track down the answer. I have always had positive interactions with the staff, and they help me determine what is best for our organization by giving me all of the info and best practices they have.”

“We were able to create and edit multiple events easily for our ministry and explore various options for the best format to accommodate each fundraising activity. Our Customer Service rep was incredibly helpful and responsive as we went through the set up process.”

“No upfront cost allows so many worthy small organizations the chance to fundraise online and do so in different venues like auctions and P2P. The interface is great, very intuitive. Reporting capabilities and ease are very helpful, too. Customer service is top notch, always there when you need them!”

To read all of Qgiv’s G2 reviews, visit Qgiv’s G2 profile here. To learn more about Qgiv’s fundraising tools and how they can benefit your nonprofit, visit www.qgiv.com and request a demo.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform empowering 13,000+ nonprofit fundraisers to raise money for their causes while keeping costs low. Through online giving and event registration forms, text fundraising, peer-to-peer fundraisers, and auction events, Qgiv provides a full suite of fundraising solutions that integrate with industry-leading CRMs and email providers to provide a personalized giving experience for donors. Founded in 2007, they now serve more than 5,000 nonprofits in the US and Canada who have collectively raised over $2 billion using Qgiv’s platform. Qgiv is known for their free, award-winning customer service, customizable platform, and flexible pricing. Qgiv is committed to helping people fulfill their passion to make a difference for others by equipping fundraisers with tools and educational resources to advance their knowledge and move their missions forward. To learn more, visit www.qgiv.com.

Qgiv became a Sphere company in 2019 to strengthen its impact on the nonprofit sector. Sphere, a Waud Capital Partners private equity portfolio company, offers over 20 years of expertise in payment processing, finance, and data privacy to keep Qgiv and its nonprofit customers at the forefront of compliance and payments.

###

Attachment