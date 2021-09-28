Pearson’s Candy Company Announces Two New Autumn Flavors of the Salted Nut Roll

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minnesota-based Pearson Candy Company is bringing two classic autumn favorites to the Salted Nut Roll line for a fun fall twist on the classic candy bar. The Salted Nut Roll is now available at a retailer near you in two new limited-edition flavors: Apple Pie and Pumpkin Spice.



These new varieties deliver the comfort and nostalgic flavors of fall. Apple Pie joins peanuts, caramel, and nougat for a Salted Nut Roll slice of fall heaven. Pumpkin Spice has a nice balance of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg flavors that blend perfectly with the peanuts, caramel, and nougat.

Just like the classic Salted Nut Roll, the Apple Pie and Pumpkin Spice varieties are protein-packed, hard-working candy bars. Each 1.8 oz bar is packed with peanuts for 6 grams of protein, helping our fans do more of what they love. Eat One. Do More.

Pearson’s Candy Company is always innovating while delivering high-quality confections. This product launch follows the successful limited-edition launch of Cinnamon Churro and Spicy Salted Nut Rolls in May. The spring launch demonstrated consumer interest in new flavors, driving excitement around the Salted Nut Roll brand and Pearson’s.

The new Salted Nut Roll flavors were developed based on consumer trends and preferences. Apple Pie continues to top the charts for consumer preference in the United States and our consumer panel had strong purchase interest for this new Salted Nut Roll flavor. And while it may seem like Pumpkin Spice flavors are ubiquitous in the Fall, it’s for good reason since almost 70% of people have consumed pumpkin spice flavors with the majority consuming this popular flavor profile from 1 to 3 times per week.

“Both customers and consumer taste tests have shown that these two new flavor additions will have strong appeal at the shelf. The comforting taste of apple pie and cult-favorite pumpkin spice will be fun flavors for our Salted Nut Roll fans to seek out this fall,” said Randy Klemann, Pearson’s Candy Company SR. VP of Sales.

Apple Pie and Pumpkin Spice Salted Nut Rolls are now available at local retailers, look for these limited-edition flavors in display shippers, or on Amazon in 24 count or a 6-pack variety pack.

About Pearson’s Candy Company

Pearson’s Candy Company is an innovative candy creator, crafting Minnesota’s finest confections and making everyday moments sweeter since 1909. Today, Pearson’s Candy Company continues their legacy by crafting every day treats loved by generations that include the Salted Nut Roll, Mint Patties, Nut Goodie, and BUN. Learn more at https://pearsonscandy.com/

Instagram: @pearsonscandy @salted_nut_roll

Facebook: @PearsonsSaltedNutRoll @pearsonscandy

Twitter: @PearsonNut