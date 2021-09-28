Honda Marine Reimagines the Future of Boating and Connectivity; Unveils HondaLink® Marine Company’s New Smartphone Application Puts Smart Boating into the Hands of Boat Owners

First Marine Outboard Manufacturer to Offer its own Comprehensive, Connected Services Boat Management App Compatible with NMEA 2000® Certified Engines

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the International BoatBuilders Exhibition & Conference (IBEX), a highly focused marine technology trade show dedicated to advancing the business of boating, Honda Marine today unveiled HondaLink® Marine, putting smart boating into the hands of boat owners. The new, integrated smartphone application provides owners with complete, remote monitoring capability and ownership information for boats anytime from anywhere. Honda Marine is the first marine outboard manufacturer to offer its own comprehensive, connected services boat management app, useable, compatible and customizable with any boat size powered by National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) 2000® certified engines. This accreditation verifies that a product has been tested to meet specific critical safety criteria and to correctly implement network management and messaging. NMEA developed this open architecture electronic protocol to allow engine data to interface with a wide variety of name brand marine electronics that monitor wind instruments, depth sounders, navigation instruments, engine instruments, and nautical chart plotters, for example.

Designed to utilize long-term evolution (LTE) and satellite data, HondaLink® Marine provides boat owners and operators, whether onboard or on land, the ability to monitor boat and engine data, maintain navigation and safety information, and connect to a Honda dealer, via smartphone, 24/7. HondaLink® Marine also is compatible with iOS and Android devices and provides boaters access to an expansive network of Honda dealers. With the introduction of this new comprehensive app, Honda Marine is bringing the power of connectivity, impressive performance and the next level of technological excellence to a wide range of audiences—from consumers to boat builders/OEMs, to marine dealers, boat clubs and fleet owners—making boating more convenient and more enjoyable than ever before.

Honda Marine markets a complete range of marine outboard motors with models ranging from 2.3 to 250 horsepower, and the company continually improves its marine engine line by incorporating technologies from its highly advanced automotive and racing heritage. To maximize power output and durability, many Honda Marine engines include exclusive technological features inspired by the most popular Honda automobile engines, including the Accord, Fit, Pilot, Odyssey, CR-V, and Civic. Leveraging the expertise of the Honda Automotive division, HondaLink® Marine is inspired by HondaLink®, the exclusive smartphone app developed for owners of Honda automobiles.

A Closer Look at HondaLink® Marine: Putting the Power of Boating in the Palm of the Hand

HondaLink® Marine is designed to provide marine enthusiasts with the ultimate boating experience where reliability, safety, comfort, convenience and connectivity enhance the joy of boating. The user-friendly, mobile app, combined with a telematics control unit (TCU) and optional sensors installed on the boat, lets the owner or operator of any type of boat (or multiple boats) powered by a NMEA 2000® certified engine model manage a comprehensive range of operations and diagnostics from anywhere, at any time, on land or on the water.

A deep dive into the application and software of HondaLink® Marine reveals a host of reliable, user-friendly features and benefits, underscoring the Honda Marine commitment in providing industry-leading, innovative products designed to help ensure confident boat ownership with added peace-of-mind. HondaLink® Marine is not only intuitive, but completely customizable with NMEA 2000® certified engines; users can continuously monitor a boat’s onboard sensors to monitor a comprehensive collection of operations:

track Boat Engine Health analytics such as engine RPM and temperature, bilge pump operation, battery life and fuel status, service alerts and scheduled services;





analytics such as engine RPM and temperature, bilge pump operation, battery life and fuel status, service alerts and scheduled services; monitor Navigation and Security functions such as door sensors for theft protection, hazard warnings, weather alerts and boat location;





functions such as door sensors for theft protection, hazard warnings, weather alerts and boat location; set circular or multi-point Geofencing and boat tracking, alerting owners when boat conditions move outside of set virtual perimeters;





and boat tracking, alerting owners when boat conditions move outside of set virtual perimeters; maintain Registration and Profile Information , including user licenses, subscription management, monitoring of additional boats and sensors, and establishment of parental controls;





and , including user licenses, subscription management, monitoring of additional boats and sensors, and establishment of parental controls; plan Trips by tracking data such as fuel consumption, distance traveled, and engine hours;





by tracking data such as fuel consumption, distance traveled, and engine hours; access News Resources and use Social Media Platforms enhancing the ability to learn, connect and share excursions and the fun and excitement of boating.



A key component of HondaLink® Marine is the telematics control unit (TCU), a system installed onboard, wirelessly connecting the boat to cloud services over a cellular network. The TCU collects telemetry data, such as position, speed, and engine data, interfacing with various data systems and control busses on the boat.

The intuitive platform interfaces with outboards that are National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) 2000® certified. NMEA is an open architecture electronic protocol that allows engine data to interface with a wide variety of name brand marine electronics. In turn, engineers work to ensure every Honda Marine NMEA 2000® outboard model sets the standard for fuel efficiency and ease of operation while staying true to the core Honda attributes of durability, quality, reliability and quiet operation.

“Today’s consumers live in a connected world and are accustomed to conveniently monitoring and controlling their homes, cars and other aspects of their lives through their mobile devices. With HondaLink® Marine, Honda Marine intends to become the leading marine mobility leader by capitalizing on the technology of Honda worldwide to increase the joy and safety of boating, providing the same connected experience to owners of Honda Marine outboards,” said William Walton, Vice President, Honda Power Equipment. “As we work to embrace the Honda Vision for 2030, one that focuses on the advancement of carbon neutrality, heightened electrification and powerful new products, HondaLink® Marine also serves to help transform Honda Marine from a top manufacturer of world-class, reliable outboards to a class-leading propulsion systems provider, helping boat owners seize the future of boating.”

HondaLink® Marine is planned for marketplace launch in early spring 2022, with package pricing and subscription information announced at the time of on-sale availability.

The Honda Marine indoor booth and outdoor testing displays at this year’s IBEX will include products powered by Honda that appeal to a wide range of outdoor enthusiasts. Show visitors can preview and learn more about HondaLink® Marine at the company’s indoor exhibit #3-925. At the booth, Honda Marine will offer dynamic demonstrations of the application, highlighting connectivity capabilities and overall functionality of the new platform. Honda-powered boats will be a spotlight in the company’s outdoor dock exhibit at space #D-14, and visitors also will be able to explore HondaLink® Marine onboard a Hurricane SunDeck 217 powered by a Honda BF225 outboard.

Additional HondaLink® Marine informational resources and assets are available at:

www.hondanews.com (HondaLink® Marine photo library and technical specs)

(HondaLink® Marine photo library and technical specs) https://youtu.be/T9wla7ibPnw (HondaLink® Marine product introduction)

(HondaLink® Marine product introduction) https://youtu.be/mg56koTlxjw (Tech Talk with Company Executives: HondaLink® Marine and Honda BF115-150 lineup)

About Honda Marine

Honda Marine markets a complete range of marine outboard motors. Its comprehensive product line is powered exclusively by four-stroke engines. Honda Marine pioneered four-stroke engine technology and has been designing and building four-stroke outboard motors for more than 55 years, setting the benchmark for fuel efficiency, quiet operation and low emissions. With models ranging from 2.3 to 250 horsepower, the Honda Marine full line of current production models meets the rigorous California Air Resources Board (CARB) 3-star standards, enabling availability and regulatory compliance in all 50 states.

Media Contact / For More Information:

Antonio Jakes, Southeast Regional Communications Manager for Honda, Acura and Honda Power Equipment

470.580.4772 cell

antonio.jakes@na.honda.com

