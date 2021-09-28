IVANS Recognizes Agencies, Insurers and MGAs Advancing the Digital Ecosystem of Insurance

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS® today announced the 2021 IVANS Connected and Digital Insurer recipients. The annual awards honor agencies and insurers for excellence in their ability to increase connectivity and automate data exchange to drive their productivity and profitability via the independent agency distribution channel.

IVANS Digital Insurers and MGAs are recognized for supporting independent agents’ needs for digital connectivity across the policy lifecycle – from marketing, to quoting, to servicing and renewals. Insurers can qualify in Commercial Lines and/or Personal Lines. This year, fourteen insurers and 1 MGA were awarded the title of Gold Digital Insurer/MGA. Of note, the only Gold Digital MGA of 2021 is Johnson & Johnson. More information on becoming an IVANS Digital Insurer/MGA and a full list of Gold and Silver winners can be viewed here.

IVANS Connected agents are recognized for increased connectivity with insurers, including having fully customized their IVANS Exchange™ Connections Report, indicating interest for specific download or insurers to be appointed with. Additionally, agents will have logged in to IVANS Markets™ to review market appetite. This year, 875 agencies were recognized as IVANS Connected agencies, nearly 55% more than 2020. More information on becoming an IVANS Connected agency and a full list of connected agencies can be viewed here.

“The industry is making great strides in tapping into the opportunities created by connectivity across the insurance ecosystem, leveraging digital tools to reduce friction in the policy lifecycle,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, IVANS. “We are excited to recognize this year’s agencies, insurers and MGA recipients, and looking forward to seeing how technology can create even more value across the industry’s data superhighway.”

The IVANS products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 33,000 independent insurance agencies and 430 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.