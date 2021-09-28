Tilt 365 Appoints Erika Bill-Peter as Chief Learning Officer to Fuel Continued Growth

Company Expands its Roster of Global Customers in Tech, Science, and Healthcare



RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilt 365 ( https://www.tilt365.com/ ), ​​a strengths assessment and team development disruptor with educational tools for its network of certified coaches, today announced Erika Bill-Peter was appointed as Chief Learning Officer (CLO) to lead the expansion of the company’s coaching and organizational development (OD) tools and services. In a strong position to empower organizations to create an agile culture in today's hybrid-work environment, Tilt 365 grew its revenues by 20% last year, during the height of the pandemic and has seen a 46% revenue increase year-to-date (YTD) in 2021. Tilt assessments have been used by more than 1,000 organizations and the company recently added new customers including Atlassian, DoorDash, HelloFresh UK and Google.

With more than 20 years of experience, Erika Bill-Peter is an International Coach Federation (ICF) certified coach who has served as an OD consultant for external firms as well as in-house at Bose Corporation. As the CLO at Tilt 365, she will spearhead the simplification and automation of Tilt 365’s tools and services while maintaining the richness of the experiences and actionable takeaways. In addition, she will lead the evolution of groundbreaking development offerings that will build on the long-term research of the Tilt model, such as the laser coaching certification that she launched when joining. Her broad swath of expertise will help Tilt 365 grow its ongoing relationships with enterprises to add value to the businesses with virtual and blended-model learning products and change management consulting to ensure smooth, automated and speedy implementation.

Erika Bill-Peter said, “I’ve always been passionate about helping individuals grow and develop to become their best self. Tilt 365 is an agile company that is poised to reshape the future of how global organizations think about employees’ personalities and team dynamics. I’m thrilled to be a part of the leadership team and help businesses around the world engrain the Tilt model, including its powerful assessments along with OD services, into their company cultures.”

Tilt 365 offers a suite of assessment tools and workshops that help individuals grow beyond a personality type. With specific development goals and conscious effort, people are able to shift their personality and develop new habits to build on their lesser developed character strengths . Tilt 365’s solutions are designed to empower that intentional change. It is the only assessment company that positions character development as the solution to healthy culture and effective leadership.

Dysfunctional organizational culture is a result of personality clashes, ego sensitivities, unresolved conflict and counterproductive or dysfunctional team dynamics. Other personality assessments and competency 360s do not address the root cause of unhealthy company culture -- personality extremes that arise as a result of ego-fear and trigger counterproductive interactions that spread fear to others. Tilt 365’s strengths assessments help users understand “why” they get triggered so they can take responsibility for practicing balancing strengths that temper the inner fear. Tilt’s assessments are different because they provide actionable self-knowledge that helps people learn how to interact with greater personal responsibility.

In Upstanding: How Company Character Catalyzes Loyalty, Agility, and Hypergrowth , Frank Calderoni, CEO of Anaplan, writes, “All Anaplan employees—current and new—go through Tilt 365 Certification training. We know where we come from as far as the different character traits in Tilt, we understand what makes us tick and what creates challenges. It allows us to understand each other better and find ways to get to work better together—and ultimately gets us faster to win-win relationships.”

Pam Boney, CEO and founder of Tilt 365, said, “As organizational teams are experiencing changes faster than ever seen before, companies across the world are doubling down on their need for an agile and innovative company culture. We are able to consistently provide the resources and services needed to positively alter company culture and improve team performance in spite of the challenges that many businesses have faced as a result of the pandemic. Erika is an excellent addition to our leadership team who will scale and advance our educational solutions about the science of character.”

About Tilt 365

Tilt 365 is a disruptor in the personality assessment, organizational development and certified coaching academy sector.

Backed by 20 years of character science research, the company offers a suite of strengths-based personality assessments to help people grow beyond a personality type. Tilt 365 provides leadership and organizational development services to help its high-growth clients to reduce divisiveness, identify commonalities, increase team agility and improve performance with company culture that provides psychological safety. It has several educational programs with in-person, virtual and blended models to further advance its network of certified coaches and internal human resource experts.

Tilt 365 has been recognized for four consecutive years by Training Industry’s Assessment & Evaluation list. For more information, visit https://www.tilt365.com/ .