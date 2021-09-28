Anuvia Plant Nutrients Advances Sustainable Agriculture Through Public-Private Partnership with The Joint Genome Institute

Winter Garden, FL, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anuvia Plant Nutrients, an innovative sustainable plant nutrient company, announced today a partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy Joint Genome Institute (JGI), to help drive discoveries that will deliver new cutting-edge plant nutrient technologies to farmers who want to improve sustainable soil health practices.

The JGI research team, led by Trent Northen, are conducting a series of analytical chemistry experiments on various plant feedstocks and soil samples from Anuvia’s research plots. The researchers designed a fabricated ecosystem device (EcoFAB) that will uncover the mechanisms underlying the interactions between plants and their root microbial communities. Combining the powerful tools of liquid chromatography (LC) and mass spectrometry (MS), JGI can precisely measure microbial changes to identify product-specific organic compounds that support the growth of beneficial microbes.

“Harnessing JGI’s technologies and expertise allows us to more rapidly identify the qualities of organic feedstocks that enhance the soil microbiome and improve soil health while efficiently releasing nutrients critical for plant health,” said Shawn Semones, vice president of research & development at Anuvia Plant Nutrients. “Our collaboration with JGI will spur development of technologically advanced products that bring balanced land stewardship and management to agriculture. On the manufacturing side, these new technologies will optimize the use of renewable natural resources and diminish waste streams while advancing a circular business model.”

Currently, Anuvia manufactures high-efficiency, sustainable bio-based fertilizers that deliver consistent, slow-release multi-nutrients and reintroduce organic matter to soil stimulating nourishment for microbes to multiply. The slow-release technology allows more nutrients to be used, decreasing nutrient loss from leaching or volatilization. The result is increased crop yield and improved soil health that deliver better returns for the farmer, while reducing impact on the planet.

“This project is a fantastic opportunity for us to use our EcoFAB and metabolomics capabilities to gain insights into how Anuvia’s products support sustained plant and microbial growth and ultimately better crop yields,” said Nigel Mouncey, JGI director.

“We expect this collaboration will advance our efforts to continually improve bio-informed resource management strategies in the field and bolster the bottom line for farmers,” said Semones. “It’s truly a win-win for the bioeconomy and for the environment.”

About Anuvia Plant Nutrients

Anuvia Plant Nutrients manufactures high-efficiency, sustainable bio-based fertilizers for the agriculture, turf, and lawncare industries. Located in Winter Garden, Florida, the company developed and uses a unique technology that not only optimizes nutrient availability and efficiency for plants, but also improves soil health, preserves natural resources, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Anuvia is committed to offering easily adoptable, profitable, and sustainable solutions to customers, their communities, and global agriculture. To learn more about Anuvia Plant Nutrients – GreenTRX for Turf and Lawn, SymTRX for Agriculture – visit www.anuviaplantnutrients.com.

About the Joint Genome Institute

The U.S. Department of Energy Joint Genome Institute, a DOE Office of Science User Facility at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, is committed to advancing genomics in support of DOE missions related to clean energy generation and environmental characterization and cleanup. JGI provides integrated high-throughput sequencing and computational analysis that enable systems-based scientific approaches to these challenges. Follow @jgi on Twitter.

DOE’s Office of Science is the largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit http://science.energy.gov.

