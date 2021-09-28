Physician Growth Partners Advises Midwest Eye Consultants in Establishing a Partnership With Sentinel Capital Partners

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician Growth Partners (PGP) is pleased to have represented Midwest Eye Consultants and its affiliated businesses (collectively "MWEC" or the "Company") in establishing a private equity partnership with Sentinel Capital Partners ("SCP") aimed at furthering MWEC's position as one of the largest, integrated providers of eyecare services in Indiana and Ohio.

Led by Dr. Greg Garner, Dr. Bruce Trump, and Dr. Ronald Norlund, Midwest Eye Consultants has grown to over 50 locations and 70 eyecare providers over its 30-year history. The Company provides differentiated, vertically integrated eye care services across the Indiana and Ohio market. MWEC has grown organically and through acquisition historically, implementing its best practices to its partners' practices to enhance the quality of care in the markets it serves. The Company's outstanding clinical reputation is supplemented by constant community involvement, which has allowed Midwest Eye Consultants to develop into one of the most reputable healthcare providers in the region.

PGP served as the exclusive transaction advisor to Midwest Eye Consultants as it evaluated its strategic and private equity options, ultimately consummating a partnership with Sentinel Capital Partners to continue its history of success in its existing markets and new markets across the Midwest and beyond.

Speaking on the transaction process, Dr. Bruce Trump, co-founder and CEO of Midwest Eye Consultants, commented, "The principles and values of Midwest Eye Consultants were at the forefront of choosing Michael Kroin and his team at Physician Growth Partners. Their resolve in understanding our goals, our focus on patient care, and commitment to our entire team never wavered. PGP's dedication to understanding our model provided a seamless path for a successful outcome in partnering with Sentinel Capital Partners. SCP shares our culture and our passion for growth while remaining committed to excellence in healthcare."

Dr. Greg Garner, co-founder and Chairman, added, "The Physician Growth Partners team delivered outstanding leadership, focus and direction throughout the entire, well-orchestrated process. The results exceeded our expectations. We are very proud of our heritage at Midwest Eye Consultants and finding the right partner, one in step with our practice philosophy, was of utmost importance. PGP provided the guidance for us to successfully meet those goals."

Dr. Ronald Norlund, Chief Medical Officer, echoed that MWEC's "experience with PGP was exceptional from start to finish. The highly knowledgeable and experienced team guided us through each step in the process of finding the best strategic partner. We are very appreciative of the work PGP did to allow us to achieve our objectives."

Michael Kroin, Managing Partner of Physician Growth Partners, commented, "PGP could not be more pleased with the outcome achieved in the MWEC process. The shareholders had a strong desire to find a partner that would lead the organization to continue to provide vertically integrated quality eyecare service in underserved markets. The Company's trust in our approach and process allowed us to present them multiple attractive options, with a clear winner emerging in Sentinel Capital Partners. We are extremely excited about the Company's next chapter and look forward to seeing their massive success continue well into the future."

MWEC will continue to execute upon its strategy, growing both organically and through partnerships with doctors and groups across the Midwest. Sentinel's established track record of success in the healthcare services sector will be integral in expanding and enhancing the quality of eye care across the Midwest region. The Company's mission to be the leading eyecare practice in each community it serves will remain its focus.

