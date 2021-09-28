Honda Marine Redesigns Segment of Most Popular, High-Power Product Lineup Company Revamps Honda BF115, BF150 Outboards, Debuts All-New BF140 Model at IBEX 2021

At the International BoatBuilders Exhibition & Conference (IBEX) 2021, Honda Marine announces the redesign and upgrade of two of its most popular high-power outboard motors , the Honda BF115 and the Honda BF150 . The company concurrently introduces the all-new Honda BF140 , replacing its BF135 outboard.





TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honda Marine blasts into a new boating season at the 2021 International BoatBuilders Exhibition & Conference (IBEX), announcing today a significant redesign of two of its most popular high-power outboard motors, the Honda BF115 and BF150, and introduction of an all-new model, the Honda BF140, replacing the BF135. With the launch of the BF140, Honda Marine will set a competitive benchmark by providing users in this power category—the heart of the boating market—an outboard with more horsepower, broader, flatter torque curve and smoother power delivery throughout the engine’s operating range, along with additional, innovative technological features and controls.

The Honda BF115, BF140 and BF150 high-power outboards mark the newest evolution in the company’s product line, integrating a host of class-leading features and benefits that eclipse competitive models and deliver enhanced operation, streamlined maintenance and sleek design. All three models are available in either mechanical or drive-by-wire operation and can fully interface with the newly introduced HondaLink® Marine, a smartphone app that connects consumers to their boats 24/7, no matter where they are, putting the power of boating information into the palm of a boater’s hand. The BF115, BF140 and BF150 outboards are engineered to meet the requirements and needs of pleasure boaters and pros alike, capable of powering a broad number of boat types including freshwater, saltwater and fishing boats.

These latest model upgrades come on the heels of other significant product upgrades across the Honda Marine high-power and mid-range product portfolio. In 2018, Honda redesigned its flagship outboard motors, the BF200, BF225 and BF250, with major upgrades including progressive restyling, easier maintenance and the second generation of iST® for drive-by-wire functionality with joystick control. Prior to that, Honda Marine also updated the BF40/50 and BF75/90/100 models with a wide range of improvements such as thickening the anti-cavitation plates for durability and repositioning service access points for faster, easier maintenance.

“Because Honda Marine is attuned to the voice of its customer base, we analyzed every aspect of our popular, high-power outboards with an unwavering focus toward incorporating components, technology and communication innovations inspired by Honda automotive platforms,” said William Walton, Vice President, Honda Power Equipment. “The upgraded Honda BF115 and 150 and the all-new Honda BF140 enhanced outboards, combined with the new capability for marine connectivity and security provided by HondaLink® Marine, deliver what the heart of the marine market wants and needs—a range of additional features and benefits that exceed expectations, giving boaters more time to enjoy the pleasure of being on the water in a powerful boat.”

Flexible Rigging, Easy Operation

All three Honda Marine high-power outboards, the refreshed BF115 and BF150 and the all-new BF140, boost an expanded number of features that make operation smooth and easy. The engines are available in both mechanical and Intelligent Shift & Throttle (iST®, the Honda-developed drive by wire system) configurations. Both the BF115 and BF150 and the new BF140 models feature an expanded number of rigging options and newly designed push button and key start configurations to provide boaters with a customized on-the-water operating experience. An optional tilt limit switch has been added to all three models.

Intelligent Shift & Throttle

The Honda iST® command and control system provides superb control and plug-and-play installation. The system offers all of the features boaters are looking for, including control of multiple engines and two control stations; effortless shift and throttle control; fine tuning of throttle settings at any speed; virtual positioning and anchoring, enhanced docking and slow speed control; return-to-port capability; and simple, easy-to-understand user interface. This system integrates with Optimus 360 joystick steering, Seaways by Dometic® virtual positioning and SeaStation by Dometic® virtual anchoring.

For multi-engine installations, the iST® provides one switch trim control on the throttle handle, trimming all engines simultaneously. Individual trim switches allow for the fine tuning of each engine’s trim position. The system also provides engine speed synchronization and single handle control of all engines while synchronized.

RPM and Amps Up

The Honda BF115, BF140 and BF150 are designed with a 16-valve dual overhead camshaft configuration for increased high RPM power and offer a robust 55 total amps with 40 amps of charging power available for a range of electrical accessories. A three-way cooling system ensures optimum operation and long-term durability.

Starting

For convenience and flexibility, boaters buying these new Honda high-power outboards have two options for starting the engine. The iST® models offer a one press-push button start; if equipped with immobilizer and the key/transponder unit is lost, the owner can rely on an emergency mechanical key, paired with a passcode, to start the engine(s). The mechanical ECU models offer a key start.

Gauges and User Interface

The buttons, indicators and gauges for the BF115, BF140 and BF150 outboards are redesigned to offer the operator a variety of starting, operational and maintenance information, along with alerts, in an easy-to-view format.

Immobilizer

The Honda BF115, BF140 and BF150 motors equipped with iST® are available with an immobilizer ignition system that requires a remote transponder key to start the engine. The theft-deterrent immobilizer is designed to prevent the engine from being started without the owner’s remote ignition key. If an attempt is made to start the engines without the proper key, the immobilizer disables the engine.

Easy Maintenance

The Honda Marine BF115, BF140 and BF150 incorporate a number of enhancements for improved reliability and ease of maintenance. A newly designed engine cowling is easy to remove, giving quick access to engine components. Inside the cowling, repositioned anodes and Honda’s Hi-M bolt coating boost corrosion resistance in harsh marine environments. Other features, such as redesigned and/or repositioned tilt and trim unit, high- and low-pressure fuel filters, water separator, spark plug access, an enlarged dipstick oil tube, and enhanced diagnostic codes, make for quick and easy visual inspection and reduced maintenance time—giving boaters more time on the water and less time having outboards being serviced.

Shared Technology: Crossing Honda Product Lines

The technology applied to the refreshed Honda BF115 and BF150 and the BF140 outboards is inspired by the very same technology that powers Honda automobiles, gaining from years of proven Honda engineering, precision manufacturing and reliability. This cross-platform integration of technology, with features such as push-button start and theft deterring immobilizer, illustrates the Honda commitment to high performance, fuel efficiency and environmental excellence for its customers. In conjunction, innovative features and Honda-exclusive technologies make the newly refreshed outboards leading choices in the highly popular 115hp – 150hp outboard range, providing increased value and benefit to consumers:

Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control (VTEC®), a Honda exclusive, uses a mild cam profile to operate intake valves at low rpm, then engages a high-output cam profile for higher-rpm operation. The exclusive design provides a unique blend of power delivery and a broader, flatter torque curve, resulting in smooth power throughout the engine’s operating range. (BF140 and BF150)





a Honda exclusive, uses a mild cam profile to operate intake valves at low rpm, then engages a high-output cam profile for higher-rpm operation. The exclusive design provides a unique blend of power delivery and a broader, flatter torque curve, resulting in smooth power throughout the engine’s operating range. (BF140 and BF150) Boosted Low Speed Torque (BLAST™) System dramatically improves performance and acceleration by advancing ignition timing during ‘hammer down’ acceleration. The Engine Control Module (ECM) steps in to increase injector timing, creating a more potent air/fuel mixture. The resulting boost in available torque at low rpm contributes to a strong holeshot to get the boat up on plane quickly. (BF115, BF140 and BF150)





dramatically improves performance and acceleration by advancing ignition timing during ‘hammer down’ acceleration. The Engine Control Module (ECM) steps in to increase injector timing, creating a more potent air/fuel mixture. The resulting boost in available torque at low rpm contributes to a strong holeshot to get the boat up on plane quickly. (BF115, BF140 and BF150) Lean Burn Control automatically adjusts the air/fuel mix according to speed and load while maximizing power throughout the acceleration range. Lean burn control provides leading class fuel efficiency with 86 octane fuel, providing as much as 20 percent greater fuel economy in cruise mode. (BF115, BF140 and BF150)





automatically adjusts the air/fuel mix according to speed and load while maximizing power throughout the acceleration range. Lean burn control provides leading class fuel efficiency with 86 octane fuel, providing as much as 20 percent greater fuel economy in cruise mode. (BF115, BF140 and BF150) Dual Stage Induction maximizes air intake for combustion, improving engine performance. (BF140 and BF150)



The Honda BF115, BF140 and BF150 outboards are National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) 2000® certified. This accreditation means the product has been tested to meet specific critical safety criteria and to correctly implement network management and messaging. NMEA developed this open architecture electronic protocol to allow engine data to interface with a wide variety of name brand marine electronics. In meeting this certification, the BF115, BF140 and BF150 models do not require the added expense of proprietary gateway devices.

Progressive Design, Outstanding Warranty

All three outboards incorporate the Honda Progressive Form, exhibiting an elegant, aerodynamic motion design aesthetic. The models are available in two color options, Aquamarine Silver and Grand Prix White. All three outboards offer an industry-leading True 5-year, non-declining factory warranty that is the same on the last day as it is on the first. Honda will announce on-sale dates for the mechanical and iST® BF115, BF140 and BF150 models early in 2022.

“The introduction of the redesigned BF115 and BF150 and the all-new BF140 underscores the Honda Marine commitment to serve the most popular segments of the marine market. But these new products also signal that Honda Marine is enhancing our existing lineup with an eye toward development of new products to meet the growing demand for larger outboard motors for the future. Equally important, we are investing into further efforts to address the world’s pressing environmental issues by utilizing unique new Honda technology,” said Mr. Walton. “Honda Marine is fully invested in expanding the marine industry by spreading the joy of boating to new boaters in every category. Honda Marine shares the Honda 2030 vision of a clean, safe, secure, carbon-free society through the pursuit of high quality in the design and construction of products and services that fulfill expectations of societies and meet individual needs.”

The all-new Honda Marine BF140 will be on display at IBEX at the Honda inside booth #3-925. At the inside exhibit area and at the Honda slip #D-14, visitors also can experience the latest in marine connectivity with a demonstration of the new HondaLink® Marine, the smartphone app that connects consumers to their boats 24/7. The HondaLink® Marine software at the booth will be connected to a Hurricane SunDeck 217, powered by a Honda BF225 outboard in the slip.

Additional Honda BF115-BF150 informational resources and assets are available at:

www.hondanews.com (Honda BF115-BF150 outboard photo library and technical specs)

(Honda BF115-BF150 outboard photo library and technical specs) https://youtu.be/mg56koTlxjw (Tech Talk with Company Executives: Honda BF115-150 lineup and HondaLink® Marine)

About Honda Marine

Honda Marine, a division of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., markets a complete range of marine outboard motors. Its comprehensive product line is powered exclusively by four-stroke engines. Honda Marine pioneered four-stroke engine technology and has been designing and building four-stroke outboard motors for more than 55 years, setting the benchmark for fuel efficiency, quiet operation and low emissions. With models ranging from 2.3 to 250 horsepower, the Honda Marine full line of current production models meets the rigorous California Air Resources Board (CARB) 3-star standards, enabling availability and regulatory compliance in all 50 states.

