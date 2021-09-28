Society6 Announces ‘Society6 by Design’ Interior Designer and Influencer Program

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society6 , the artist-driven online marketplace featuring made-to-order products in home décor, wall art, apparel and accessories, today announced the launch of Society6 by Design. The Society6 by Design program enlists interior designers and lifestyle influencers to spotlight Society6’s expansive offering of home decor, accessories and wall art. Launching with designers and tastemakers Bobby Berk of Queer Eye, HGTV’s Breegan Jane and Joy Cho of Oh Joy!, each will create curated collections featuring Society6 products that reflect their own design aesthetic, all of which will be shoppable on the Society6 website. Society6 will also spotlight rising stars in the interiors space each month, through featured collections and social media profiles.



As Society6 continues to expand its home product line and establishes itself as a leader in the made-to-order furniture and decor industry, this new campaign is the brand’s first initiative of this scale. Each influencer taking part in the program has a unique perspective and signature style that will be showcased through Society6’s vast array of products.

“Society6 has become a go-to resource for discovering the latest decor trends and finding inspiration,” says Julie Matrat, General Manager of Society6. “The concept for Society6 By Design was inspired by the interior designers and experts who have supported the brand over the years and their creative vision. It was a natural next step for us to turn to those designers to bring to life these carefully curated collections that are sure to inspire our customers.”

For more information on Society6 and the Society6 by Design program, visit Society6.com



