Grandfather Golf and Country Club to Deliver Pathogen-Free Air Throughout Facility With AeroClean Air Purification Technology

LINVILLE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AeroClean Technologies announced the installation of Pūrgo™ air purification and sanitization devices at Grandfather Golf and Country Club. Pūrgo™ uses patented, proprietary, UV-C LED technology to significantly reduce and remove harmful pathogens like allergens, mold, bacteria, fungi, and viruses, like influenza and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) — offering continuous air sanitization as an additional important safety measure for club members, staff, and guests.

"We are proudly and proactively taking on additional sanitation measures to provide a safer and more comfortable environment for everyone who enters our facilities. It is our duty to set these standards so our members, staff, and guests can feel secure utilizing and enjoying our world-class amenities. We are committed to our reputation of being one of the country's finest private clubs, and AeroClean is helping us stay true to our philosophy of providing our members, staff, and guests with unparalleled quality in facility, care, and service," said Zachary Platek, CCM, CCE, General Manager and COO of Grandfather Golf and Country Club.

The Pūrgo units will be utilized in the conference/meeting rooms, accounting, golf pro shop offices, culinary area, fitness center, art loft — and will continuously work to purify and eliminate viruses and other harmful pathogens from the air, exchanging the air inside most rooms at more than six times per hour, providing ongoing sanitization efforts.

"We are proud to help Grandfather Golf and Country Club provide a SAFE AIR experience and keep their commitment to delivering exceptional services and care to their members, staff, and guests — protecting them from harmful airborne pathogens that are spread indoors," said Jason DiBona, CEO of AeroClean.

Grandfather Golf and Country Club continues to be recognized globally for its award-winning facility, Championship golf course, and state-of-the-art amenities — with a most recent nomination as North Carolina's Best Golf Course, 2021, by World Golf Awards.

About AeroClean Technologies: AeroClean is a pathogen elimination technology company on a mission to keep work, play and life going — with continuous air sanitization products called Pūrgo™ (pure-go). We create solutions for hospitals, offices, and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. Pūrgo™ products feature SteriDuct™, a proprietary technology developed by our best-in-class aerospace engineers, medical scientists and innovators. Powered by SteriDuct™, our solutions are medical-grade, eradicating viral, fungal, and bacterial airborne pathogens. Our purpose is simple: to never stop innovating solutions that keep people healthy and safe, so life never stops. Learn more at aeroclean.com.

About Grandfather Golf and Country Club: Nestled in the heart of North Carolina's majestic Blue Ridge Mountains in Linville, North Carolina, Grandfather Golf & Country Club is a private club community with breathtaking location, diverse amenities, and core values that continue to elevate the family experience. For more information about Grandfather Golf & Country Club, visit grandfatherclubnc.com.

