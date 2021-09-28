Able to Showcase a Connected Hiring Experience with Onboarding at the Center during Staffing World 2021

Cleveland, OH, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleveland, OH -- Able, the leading provider of onboarding automation for the staffing and recruiting industry, announced how on the heels of new integrations and product capabilities, their onboarding solution can offer a unified platform for a more connected, comprehensive experience across hiring technology providers.

“We believe partnerships and strong integrations are the key to collectively enhancing the world of staffing technology,” said Gerald Hetrick, CEO of Able. “We’re excited to be seeing the staffing community in person again at Staffing World to showcase how we’ve evolved our onboarding platform to be a hub of connectivity for everyone.”

The company recently announced Able Unify, a platform that enables out-of-the-box and custom integrations to multiple HR systems, as well as the ability to build automation workflows. On top of that, in August Able announced a new upcoming native integration with AviontéBOLD and Mindscope recently shared news of their integration with the onboarding solution.

The Able team will be onsite at Staffing World (September 28-30) at booth #610 to share more details on the above product offerings, as well as taking part in a number of events during the conference:

Game Changer Session. On Thursday, September 30 at 10:20am MT, Able will present in partnership with Automation Personnel Services: How a Candidate-Focused Onboarding Solution Helped APS Battle Their First Candidate Shortage in 30 Years.

Tech Talk Session. On Wednesday, September 29 at 12:30pm MT Able will present: Using Tech to Build a Strong Office Culture (With or Without an Office).

About Able

Able offers a fully-featured onboarding automation platform to help staffing firms ensure all candidates have a world-class onboarding experience. The company’s cloud-based, mobile-first platform makes qualifying, hiring, and engaging candidates easy for everyone involved. Able can automate even the most complex of hiring workflows, so staffing firms can hire up to 90 percent faster at half the cost. For more information, visit www.ableteams.com and follow @AbleOnboarding on LinkedIn.