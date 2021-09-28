RFID Replaces Barcodes for Inventory Management Systems

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimplyRFID, the industry leader in RFID technology, has been helping businesses eliminate the need for barcode technology for inventory tracking through its RFID-powered inventory management tools. With barcodes becoming increasingly outdated due to their inaccurate and slow nature, RFID technology has grown in popularity thanks to its impressive efficiency.

"At one point in time, barcode technology served its purpose. It was effective for tracking inventory and managing assets. In the modern era, that is simply no longer the case," said Carl Brown, CEO of SimplyRFID.

"Our RFID technology is the gold standard in the industry, without question. Logistics and inventory management processes are rendered simple and efficient thanks to the power of Wave Portable Inventory. SimplyRFID provides users with the ability to track and monitor assets such as basic storage units, vehicles, jewelry, and wine bottles with ease."

The SimplyRFID Wave Inventory System is everything one needs to easily track thousands of assets and manage inventory effectively. SimplyRFID streamlines inventory and asset tracking, helping inventory managers save time and money in the process.

With RFID, retail operators can update more than 1,000 items of inventory in as little as two minutes, as well as organize distribution inventory by updating storage locations and taking continuous inventory of products. Fast tagging and daily audit reports are made possible through integrations with ServiceNow and CISCO.

About SimplyRFID

SimplyRFID is a software and hardware development company that makes radio-frequency ID tracking systems. We track millions of IT servers, trash cans, drugs, military equipment, and regular old laptops all over the world.

