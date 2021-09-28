Camtasia Video Editor Now Exports Directly to Panopto

OKEMOS, Mich. and SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechSmith Corporation, the leading provider of screen capture and video editing tools, and Panopto, the leading video management system provider, today announce that TechSmith Camtasia users can now export videos directly into their Panopto video library. This marks another milestone in the multi-year strategic partnership announced earlier this year.



Users of both Camtasia 2021 and Panopto can now seamlessly add videos to their Panopto video management system directly from the Camtasia video editor. The resulting workflow to edit and manage videos is cohesive, streamlined, and secure.

“We are thrilled to bring our shared customers the best of both worlds through our partnership with Panopto. With the increase in remote work and remote teaching environments, users can now seamlessly leverage both technologies in corporate and education environments alike,” Tony Dunckel, VP of Product Portfolio for TechSmith, said.

TechSmith Snagit will incorporate similar export functionality to Panopto in early 2022. The two companies are working closely together to deliver end-to-end, world class technical support for customers.

“Camtasia is great for producing brilliant videos, and Panopto is ideal for organizing and sharing them,” said Eric Burns, Panopto CEO. “As longtime fans of Camtasia, we’re excited to partner with TechSmith to pair the power of desktop video production with the flexibility and scale of cloud video management. We look forward to additional integrations with TechSmith in the future.”

"The Camtasia and Panopto integration is smooth as silk!" said Cheryl Chapman, a user of both products and a professor at Wilkes University’s graduate education program. "I'm both a Camtasia and Panopto user and this makes the two extremely easy to use together--it dramatically improves my workflow."

To learn more about the Camtasia integration click here . To read about the other advantages of the TechSmith and Panopto partnership, visit https://www.panopto.com/techsmith or https://www.techsmith.com/partner-panopto .

TechSmith screen capture software and solutions are perfect for anyone who wants to create and share images and videos for better training, tutorials, lessons, and everyday communication. Our flagship products Snagit and Camtasia are easy for anyone to learn. And with expert help content and support, you can quickly create visuals to show what you know.

Founded in 1987, TechSmith has a level of experience that startups lack. Snagit and Camtasia are market leaders in screen capture and productivity categories. That’s why billions of images and videos have been created with our products by more than 73 million people across 193 countries.

Panopto helps businesses and universities create secure, searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video capture software, video management, and inside-video-search technology. Today, Panopto’s video management system is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney, Panopto has received industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth, and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com .

