INTRUSION Delivers “Winning the War on Cybercrime with Zero Trust” Keynote Presentation at GSX

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At GSX 2021, to be held in the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida at noon today on “Stage X”, INTRUSION Chief Evangelist Gary Davis is delivering the keynote presentation titled, “Winning the War on Cybercrime with Zero Trust.”



Zero Trust continues to dominate the headlines as an effective way to address today’s contemporary attacks including those stemming Zero Day and malware free exploits. With Zero Trust, everything, and everyone — including users, devices, endpoints — must be properly verified and “trusted” before access to the network is allowed.

Unlike many cybersecurity products, INTRUSION Shield does not rely on signatures to protect an organization. It delivers bidirectional Zero Trust as part of a layered defense architecture that combines historical IP reputation-based threat intelligence with AI and network monitoring to prevent cyberattacks, including Zero-Day and malware-free attacks, before they can harm an organization. INTRUSION Shield inspects every port, protocol and packet attempting to enter or exit an organization to make pass/kill decisions in real-time.



Says Charles Kolodgy, principal and security industry analyst at Security Mindsets, “Via INTRUSION Shield, in real-time, ‘good’ (trusted) traffic vs. ‘bad’ (untrustworthy or unknown) traffic can be determined with outstanding precision in an automated approach, with dashboard reporting transparency that frees IT staff so they can stop wasting precious time chasing down false positives/false alerts.”

Davis’s presentation at GSX in Orlando follows his keynote August 4th at Black Hat USA in Las Vegas titled, “Winning the War on Cybercrime.” Davis is well known in the security industry and has spoken on the topic at events around the world including the World Knowledge Forum in Seoul, South Korea, Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain and CES in Las Vegas, Nevada to name a few. He has been featured on several media outlets, including CNBC, NBC, FOX, and CBS stations. He has also been quoted in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, CNN, Forbes, TIME Magazine, MSNBC, PC Magazine, CNET, CSO Magazine, PC World, and several others.

About INTRUSION

INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) protects any-sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks before they occur – including zero-days. INTRUSION’s solution families include INTRUSION Shield, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and an advanced threat intelligence cloud; INTRUSION TraceCop™ for threat discovery and disclosure; and INTRUSION Savant™ for network monitoring and advanced persistent threat detection.

