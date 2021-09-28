Ruggish Co.’s Versatile New Perch Pillow Reimagines Nursing Pillow Design

Los Angeles, California, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Style and sustainability meet utility in a new product that’s turning a hand-me-down staple into a must-have home decor item.

It’s safe to say that kids and interior design often clash. When people become parents, often their homes are suddenly swamped with “stuff” – and not stylish stuff, either. Too many kids’ toys and accessories are bright to the point of garishness, made of plastic, and designed for a single purpose. In the blink of an eye, a beautiful, elegant home can transform into a busy, unsophisticated nursery… but this doesn’t have to be the case!

When Ruggish Co. introduced its stylish yet practical play rugs in 2017, it quickly gained the respect of parents who value a home that is child-friendly while still looking fantastic. Now the company that thinks differently about baby gear has put its unique twist on another must-have item: the nursing pillow.

Meet the Perch Pillow!

Ruggish Co. founder Liza Savary believes that baby accessories should be sustainable and adaptable to last as long as possible. That’s what inspired her to design the new Perch Pillow, a convertible nursing pillow that grows with the family as babies become children. Unlike conventional nursing pillows, which outlive their utility after the baby years, the Perch Pillow transforms into a floor cushion that’s tough enough for playtime, comfy enough to sit on, and chic enough to display in any home!

The Perch Pillow can be used on its own to assist with pregnancy support, nursing and tummy time — then placed into the included case to create a rugged floor cushion that’s easy to transport, great for lounging, and perfect for countless games of “The Floor is Lava”!

A must-have item for any baby registry, the Perch Pillow is already drawing raves from customers like Liana W., who said this in her five-star review:

“Best nursing pillow! I have only great things to say about this pillow! I love the organic materials, how easy it is to wash, and the level of support it provides. The fact that it comes with its own case that doubles as a floor cushion is a huge plus! 10/10 recommend.”

Browse the Perch Pillow and other baby products, and read more reviews, at RuggishCo.com.

Perch Pillow specifications:

Set includes Perch Pillow and case

17″ x 17″ x 7″

The pillow cover is made from 38% Polyester/ 61% Organic Cotton/ 1% Elastin

The pillow filling is an organic latex/kapok blend

The case is made from vegan grey leather – easy to wipe clean!

At every age, ensure your child is supported when using the Perch Pillow.

Who is Ruggish Co.?

Ruggish Co. was founded by Liza Savary, an interior designer and mom living in Southern California. The inspiration for Ruggish came from Liza’s struggles to find a safe, practical, and stylish play mat for her new baby. Ultimately, she launched Ruggish Co. in 2017 to fill this gap in the market. Ruggish products are organic, kid-friendly, and responsibly made to prioritize comfort, elegance, and functionality. Learn more at RuggishCo.com.

https://thenewsfront.com/ruggish-co-s-versatile-new-perch-pillow-reimagines-nursing-pillow-design/