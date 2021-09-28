Stemtech Corporation to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation (Symbol: GNTW), a leading nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.



The Emerging Growth Conference is a live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s COO, John W. Meyer, in real time.

Mr. Meyer will provide a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Meyer will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Stemtech will be presenting at 11:00 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation, a leading nutraceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc. which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership. Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent-protected in the U.S. and in select international markets. The Company’s patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body’s adult stem cells from its bone marrow. The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3™, Stemflo® MigraStem™, OraStem® (Oral Health Care), and D-Fuze™. Its nutraceutical products are all-natural and plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplemental Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com .

