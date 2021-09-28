ProcessUnity Announces Significant Growth Investment From Marlin Equity Partners

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity, a leading provider of third-party risk and cybersecurity management software solutions, today announced a majority-control, growth investment from Marlin Equity Partners (“Marlin”). The transaction will enable ProcessUnity to further extend its market-leading position via rapid product development, international expansion and continued investments in its people and talent. Long Ridge Equity Partners (“Long Ridge”), the company’s majority shareholder since 2018, will retain a significant minority stake.



“We are incredibly proud of the world-class business ProcessUnity has become over the past several years. With a focus on innovation, trust and alleviating vendor, partner and third-party service provider risk for our customers, we have been able to rapidly scale our client base, expand our geographic footprint and deliver industry-leading software,” said Sean Cronin, CEO of ProcessUnity. “Marlin’s investment recognizes the strong organization we have built and positions the company to accelerate expansion and extend its leadership position. We look forward to partnering with Marlin and Long Ridge in this next chapter of our growth.”

Hundreds of organizations worldwide rely on ProcessUnity’s highly configurable, easily deployable cloud-based tools to protect against internal and external cyber and information security risk. The company’s Vendor Risk Management software has consistently been recognized as an industry leading solution that automates the third-party risk management lifecycle from end-to-end, while its Cybersecurity Program Management (CPM) product offers a single, comprehensive platform for centrally managing an organization’s entire cybersecurity program. Designed specifically for the Chief Information Security Officer, ProcessUnity CPM is the industry’s first comprehensive, prepackaged platform to allow businesses to evaluate and remediate cybersecurity risk effectively, schedule and automate cyber-related activities and analyze and report on cybersecurity control effectiveness across the company. Together, ProcessUnity’s customers have access to a powerful cloud suite that enables businesses to understand and manage risks across applications, systems and third parties.

“ProcessUnity offers a leading solution with a proven ability to address the increasingly complex external security threats businesses are currently facing today,” said Peter Chung, a Managing Director at Marlin. Hemal Patel, a Principal at Marlin, added, “We are enthusiastic to partner with and support the management team through Marlin’s deep bench of operating resources and industry expertise to further scale operations, expand the customer base and deliver rapid innovation in the swiftly changing ecosystem for third-party risk and cybersecurity management software.”

“Long Ridge is proud to have partnered with Sean and the ProcessUnity management team over the last several years of exceptional growth. Looking forward, the vendor risk management market is still in the early innings, and we believe ProcessUnity is uniquely positioned to shape its development and build on its market-leading position,” said Kevin Bhatt, a Managing Partner at Long Ridge. “We are thrilled to continue supporting the company in partnership with Marlin through its next phase of growth.”

Raymond James & Associates served as ProcessUnity’s lead financial advisor and DC Advisory served as co-advisor. ProcessUnity’s legal advisor was Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath. Union Square Advisors LLC and Harris Williams acted as financial advisors and Latham & Watkins served as legal advisor to Marlin.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. ProcessUnity’s flagship solution, ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management, protects companies and their brands by reducing risks from third-party vendors and suppliers. ProcessUnity helps customers effectively and efficiently assess and monitor both new and existing vendors – from initial due diligence and onboarding through termination. Headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts, ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. For more information, visit www.processunity.com.

About Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with over $7.7 billion of capital under management. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company’s outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 190 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com.

About Long Ridge Equity Partners

Founded in 2007, Long Ridge Equity Partners is a private investment firm focused on the financial and business technology sectors. Leveraging deep sector knowledge and an extensive network of industry resources, Long Ridge serves as a value‐added partner to high‐growth businesses. Since its founding, Long Ridge’s principals have sponsored some of the most successful growth companies in the financial and business technology sectors, providing leading management teams with partnership, strategic resources, and capital to drive profitable expansion. Long Ridge manages over $1 billion of committed capital. For more information on Long Ridge Equity Partners, please visit www.long-ridge.com.