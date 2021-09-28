Movement Industries Corporation Announces New Contracts with International Expansion 

Company Growth Extends Into France, Canada and Kazakhstan



Houston, TX, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Movement Industries Corporation (OTC PINK: MVNT) (the “Company”) announces that it has secured new international contracts further expanding the reach of the Company into Europe, Asia and Canada. Mr. Linh Nguyen, CEO of the Company, stated, “We are proud to report to our stakeholders that we have secured additional clients for custom engineered and manufactured parts and valves.”

Additional details are as follows:

Project in Canada and Europe:

Design and engineering to modify a gantry crane to fit our new client’s needs for specific offshore oil and gas gathering platform;

In-house load calculations and design of digital 3D models;

Machining of necessary materials to meet newly designed specifications; and

Assembly and Testing to ensure structural integrity.





Project in Asia:

Support of the local region of approximately 645 valves, initially;

Supply of valve styles ranging from swing check valves, globe valves, floating ball valves and trunnion ball valves;

Supply of valve sizes ranging from ½ inch to 4 inch; and

Provide engineering and design.

In closing, Mr. Nguyen said, “These opportunities represent that we have been expanding our global footprint with entries into the French and the Kazakhstani markets. Over the coming months, we will announce additional projects as they are contracted.”

About Movement Industries Corporation

Movement Industries Corporation invests in emerging growth companies in energy, oil & gas, renewables, agricultural and industrial manufacturing sectors. Movement's executive management team brings over 50 years of experience in the global energy market. The Company’s growth strategy includes deepening products and services offered to existing customers as well as acquiring complementary business units and new customers.

