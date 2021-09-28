Benevity’s Global Client Community Expands to Over 700 Companies With the Addition of Nearly 100 New Clients in 2021

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc. , the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, has announced the addition of nearly 100 companies to its global client community between January and September of 2021. For the first time, medium-sized businesses make up more than half, almost 60 percent, of new clients adopting Benevity’s software and services. As adoption of Benevity’s corporate purpose software accelerates in the mid-market segment and continues its momentum in the enterprise sector, the total number of eligible users on Benevity’s platform has grown to more than 20 million.



Lenovo, Hootsuite, Cupertino Electric, Instacart and Allscripts are among the companies that launched new programs with Benevity this year to engage their employees, customers and communities in social impact initiatives.

“We are thrilled to be working with Benevity to bring our global volunteering and employee giving initiatives to life,” said Eva Taylor, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Hootsuite. “The Benevity team has worked with us to develop and launch a program that is aligned with our company’s guiding principles and goals so that we can focus on making a lasting and positive impact on a personal level with each employee.”

The Lenovo Foundation launched in 2018 and hosts an annual Global Month of Service empowering employees to give back where they live and work. In 2020, participation in their annual event increased by 56 percent and they supported over 132 projects with 89 causes around the world.

“As a truly global company with employees all over the world, having one solution that brings everyone together is a big win,” says Monica Wolff, Lenovo Foundation Director. “We’re in full swing with our Global Month of Service and are already engaging employees in new and more effective ways than we ever have before. It’s a testament to Benevity’s engaging user interface and how it drives people to take action in what matters – not only to Lenovo, but to them and their community.”

In addition to the nearly 100 new clients, Benevity also supported 276 program expansions for its existing client base. For example, 108 companies added Community Investment to their suite of integrated Benevity solutions and 26 companies launched Benevity’s Missions module to engage and reward their people in learning about and adopting positive behaviors.

“More remote work has increased the competition for talent and the need for companies to meaningfully engage and retain people in this era of the Great Resignation,” says Kelly Schmitt, Benevity CEO. “Businesses of every shape and size are realizing the urgency for cultural touchpoints and personal connection to help lift one another up from the heaviness of COVID, climate change, systemic injustice, health inequity and millions of other causes that touch each of us as individuals. These programs serve as a unifying element for company culture, empowerment of employees, employee attraction and retention, as well as being a powerful driver towards reaching ESG goals. When we act together, we have tremendous power to create positive change.”

Positive, everyday actions being tracked through the Benevity platform have already surpassed 2020 figures by 33 percent. Altogether, the Benevity client community has supported more than 150,000 nonprofits in 2021 to date.

About Benevity

Benevity, a certified B Corporation, is a leader in global corporate purpose software, providing the only integrated suite of community investment and employee, customer and nonprofit engagement solutions. A finalist in Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards, Benevity’s cloud solutions power purpose for many iconic brands in ways that better attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce, embed social action into their customer experiences and positively impact their communities. With software that is available in 22 languages, Benevity has processed nearly $8 billion in donations and 43 million hours of volunteering time to support 326,000 nonprofits worldwide. The company’s solutions also facilitated 530,000 positive actions and awarded 1.2 million grants worth $12 billion. For more information, visit www.benevity.com.

