TaTaTu Holds Live Auctions Where Users Can Win the Opportunity to Be an Extra in New Film 'Lamborghini'

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaTaTu , the first social platform that promotes the sharing economy of data by rewarding users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities, launches Live Auctions where users can win the opportunity to be an extra (background actor) in the feature biopic Lamborghini about Italian sports car founder Ferruccio Lamborghini. TaTaTu will be Live Auctioning five extra roles in the film.

The scene that TaTaTu users have a chance to be a part of will be filming on Oct. 4 at the St. Regis Hotel in Rome, Italy. Oscar-winner Bobby Moresco wrote the screenplay for the project and is the director. The film stars actors Frank Grillo, Gabriel Byrne, Tony Renis, and Mira Sorvino. For this day of filming, Grillo, Sorvino, and Renis will be on-site and part of this scene.

The extra roles can be bid on with TTU Coins on TaTaTu's web platform, Apple, and Android apps. TTU Coins are the rewards points earned with social media use on TaTaTu. These points can be used for the TaTaTu Live Auctions and in its ecommerce store to purchase items. Users earn TTU Coins by spending time on TaTaTu and by engaging — viewing, sharing, and earning likes on content.

"We are thrilled to bring the chance of being an extra in a feature film to TaTaTu users," says Andrea Iervolino, CEO and founder of TaTaTu. "This is just one of many upcoming unique experiences that we plan to offer on TaTaTu, so make sure you join to not miss out."

The film is based on "Ferruccio Lamborghini: La Storia Ufficiale (The Official Story)," the biography written by his son Tonino Lamborghini. It tells the story of Ferruccio Lamborghini from his beginnings to becoming one the wealthiest men in Italy.

The film is produced by Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi, and Danielle Maloni for Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment. This project is being made in collaboration with Iervolino's social media and entertainment platform TaTaTu.

Travel and lodging are not included in the prize. The winners must plan their own accommodations to Rome for Oct. 4.

TaTaTu is the first sharing economy of data. The Company is the first social media platform that rewards users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities. Users can watch video content, post photos and videos, and earn even more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views or shares a post or when users receive a call or message from a friend. TaTaTu offers its community auctions, giving users a chance to win must-have prizes by bidding using TTU Coins. Also, users can pay with TTU Coins in the e-commerce store for products and experiences. TaTaTu is available in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

