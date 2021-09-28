INNOVATE Corp. Portfolio Company R2 Technologies’ Novel Glacial Rx® System Earns Third FDA Indication and Unique Product Code

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE) (“INNOVATE” or the “Company”) today announced that Glacial Rx®, the revolutionary in-office system from subsidiary R2 Technologies Inc. ("R2") which is FDA-cleared to remove benign lesions and temporarily reduce pain, swelling and inflammation, is now the first and only Class II dermal cooling system FDA-cleared for general dermabrasion, scar and acne scar revision, and tattoo removal, permanently changing the aesthetics industry.



“This is an exciting milestone for the team at R2 that comes on the heels of the successful commercial launch of Glacial Rx earlier this year,” said Avie Glazer, Chairman of INNOVATE.

“R2’s pipeline of groundbreaking, first-in-class products establishes R2 as a bellwether company in the skincare industry, and we look forward to continuing to support their growth as we drive meaningful value for our stakeholders,” said Wayne Barr, CEO and President of INNOVATE.

“This additional FDA clearance is a huge win, and not an easy feat. It took innovation, dedication, time, and resources,” says Tim Holt, R2 Chief Executive Officer. “It couldn’t have been possible without our amazing team and strategic partners. The clearance had an exceptional outcome in which we went from being part of one classification, among hundreds of other devices, to being placed in our very own FDA-issued product code. This is further proof that our product is so novel, it warrants a completely new category.”

Launched in March 2021, Glacial Rx’s presence in the U.S. has grown significantly. R2 is continuing to take orders from aesthetic providers who want to offer this revolutionary treatment in-office. To learn more about R2, treatment offerings and providers, visit glacialskin.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE Corp., formerly HC2 Holdings, Inc., is a portfolio of best-in-class assets in three key areas of the new economy – Infrastructure, Life Sciences and Spectrum. Dedicated to stakeholder capitalism, INNOVATE employs over 4,300 people across its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit: www.INNOVATECorp.com .

About R2 Technologies

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with a recent expansion in Florida and new Miami-based satellite office, R2 Technologies is a world leader in CryoAesthetic™ medical devices. In 2014, Pansend Life Sciences, LLC and Blossom Innovations, LLC founded R2 Technologies and licensed exclusive intellectual property from Massachusetts General Hospital and Blossom Innovations. In 2019, R2 brought on strategic partner, Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. In close collaboration with these partners, the brand’s scientiﬁc founders and world-famous luminaries in aesthetic medicine, Drs. Rox Anderson, Dieter Manstein, and Henry Chan, R2 focuses on the development, engineering, clinical research, and commercialization of groundbreaking technologies for aesthetic providers and consumers. Its first innovation, Glacial Rx, was named in ‘2021 Launches Doctors are Buzzing About’ by RealSelf, the leading, most trusted source to educate on cosmetic procedures. R2 also won the 2nd Annual Aesthetics Tech Summit LaunchPad SBDC, hosted by Octane, a company committed to making resources, capital, and mentorship available to tech startups.

